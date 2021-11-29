Will Michigan be in the CFB Playoffs?

The Michigan Wolverines have done the impossible. They beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the annual rivalry game for the first time since 2011. Jim Harbaugh notched his first win in six tries against the Buckeyes and the focus now is on bigger and better things.

Michigan fans want to know if the Wolverines are now headed to the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. That question does indeed have a simple answer.

Will Michigan make the CFB Playoffs?

The answer is: it depends on next week. Michigan has officially clinched a berth to the Big Ten Championship Game after taking down the No. 2 ranked Buckeyes. They are now set to take on Wisconsin or Iowa in that game, depending on Saturday's results.

Michigan has an 11-1 record this season, so a loss to either Wisconsin or Iowa would surely knock them out of the playoffs. But a win will make them a lock to get in as the one-loss Big Ten champions who beat Ohio State. The Wolverines entered the weekend ranked No. 5 in the nation, as the committee seemed to make it clear they would move up by winning in their rivalry game.

Their only blemish on the season was a close loss to Michigan State. Luckily for the Wolverines, Ohio State smashed the Spartans. MSU also lost to Purdue, opening up the door for Michigan to advance with a win to end the regular season. So ultimately, Michigan fans can thank Ohio State and Purdue for doing them a huge favor.

We know that a win next week will get them into the four-team playoff. So who could they face? Georgia should already be a lock whether or not they win the SEC Championship Game. If Alabama wins out, they too should make the playoff.

That leaves one spot for either Cincinnati or Notre Dame if they both take care of business to end the regular season. The Bearcats still have to take on Houston next week while the Fighting Irish are wrapping up the year against Stanford.

This has been a wild college football season all over the nation and Michigan gave its fans the perfect ending to the first slate of games. Now comes taking care of business in the Big Ten Championship Game to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

