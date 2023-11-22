Will Michigan make the College Football Playoff? Wolverines' Playoff chances explored

Michigan's unbeaten record this season suffered a scare in week 12 against the Maryland Terrapins. The Wolverines eventually managed to record a 31-24 win, to hold off the Terps and inch closer to a College Football Playoff berth.

However, the Wolverines will face their biggest challenge of the 2023 regular season in week 13 when they square off against Ohio State on Saturday, November 25. They will once again be without head coach Jim Harbaugh, who will serve the last of his three-game suspension this weekend.

In Harbaugh's absence, Sherrone Moore will continue to serve as the interim head coach for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines are currently joint-top in the Big Ten along with the Buckeyes. Both teams have an 11-0 record heading into the final regular season game, which makes it all the more interesting.

Can Michigan qualify for the College Football Playoff?

As things stand, Michigan (11-0, 8-0) is on course to reach the College Football Playoff. The Wolverines can pretty much confirm their spot in the final four with a win over No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) on Saturday, November 25.

However, a loss against the Buckeyes could potentially put the Wolverines at risk of missing out on the playoffs. Ohio State also leapfrogged the Wolverines in both the media poll and the College Football Playoff rankings this week.

Moreover, if the No. 5 Washington Huskies (11-0, 8-0) and No. 6 Florida State (11-0, 8-0) record big wins in their final regular season games, it could push the Wolverines out of contention for the College Football Playoff.

Hence, it's important for the Wolverines to win their home game against the Buckeyes this weekend to potentially qualify for the playoffs.

The Wolverines dropped one spot to No. 3 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. They are now one spot behind arch-rival Ohio State, who crushed Minnesota 37-3 in its last game.

The Wolverines are also No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released on Tuesday.