Will Muschamp salary: How much does the Georgia defensive analyst earn in 2024? Contract details, salary, and more

The Georgia Bulldogs have added to their defensive coaching staff with Will Muschamp, who has taken a significant pay cut.

Kirby Smart and Georgia recently hired Travaris Robinson from Alabama to be the co-defensive coordinator with Glenn Schumann. Robinson is set to make $1.3 million in 2024, while Schumann will make $1.9 million.

With the Bulldogs adding Robinson, Muschamp will no longer serve as co-defensive coordinator with Schumann. However, Muschamp will remain with the program and will be the defensive analyst, so he can spend more time with his family.

“We are pleased to announce Travaris Robinson as our new Co-Defensive Coordinator and Safeties Coach,” Smart said in a statement. “Travaris has 17 years of college coaching experience, including over a decade in the SEC mentoring some of the top defenses statistically in the NCAA.

“We are excited about the addition of Coach Robinson and his family to the University of Georgia, while having the opportunity to retain Coach Muschamp and his family on our staff.”

With Will Muschamp now a defensive analyst, he's set to make $50,000 after he made $850,000 last season as co-defensive coordinator. He has been with Georgia since 2021 after he was fired in 2020 when he was the coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Will Muschamp's coaching career

Will Muschamp began his coaching career with the Auburn Tigers in 1995 as a graduate assistant.

After bouncing around as an assistant, he got his first head coaching job with the Florida Gators in 2011. In his first season with the Gators, Florida went 7-6 before he then led the program to an 11-2 record and SEC Eastern Division co-champions.

After two disappointing seasons following that, Muschamp stepped down as head coach. In his four years with Florida, the Gators went 28-21.

Muschamp then took up the defensive coordinator position with Auburn. He was only in that role for one year before getting the head coaching job at South Carolina.

With the Gamecocks, Muschamp went 28-30 over parts of five seasons before he was fired with three games remaining in the 2020 season.