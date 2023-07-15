Will Notre Dame join the Big Ten? Exploring how the board of trustees evaluates a historic decision for the school's football future

Notre Dame stands out as one of the few independent teams left in college football. However, in the midst of the widespread expansion and realignment, the university continues to get linked to the Big Ten. Nonetheless, it doesn't appear anything will change going forward.

The Fighting Irish had cherished its independence for long and always took pride in it. According to the university athletic director Jack Swarbrick, the school has no intention of making a change. It plans to continue staying independent in football.

"There have been times when people thought giving up was inevitable. I don't get that sense right now."

The question of whether Notre Dame will join the Big Ten has been a hot topic for years in college football. With the recent additions of USC and UCLA to the conference, all eyes have been on the Fighting Irish for a potential realignment decision.

Factors that are keeping Notre Dame away from the Big Ten

Big Ten Championship - Purdue v Michigan

The headlines over the years have continued to link Notre Dame to the Big Ten. However, amidst the circulating rumors, two crucial factors appear to keep the school away from making the decision. This enables the university to preserve its independence in football.

The school's contractual agreement with NBC, granting them the rights to broadcast their home football games, is a major stumbling block. Although the deal is expected to come to an end in 2024, the Fighting Irish are unlikely to make a move until the contract expires.

The school's eligibility for the College Football Playoff and participation in bowl postseason games also play a huge role in their decision. With the college football playoffs moving to 12 teams, the Fighting Irish is now at a much better spot in making the playoffs.

Would joining the Big Ten benefit Notre Dame?

Notre Dame Spring Football Game

If Notre Dame is planning to abandon its independent status, the school has a lot to benefit from joining the Big Ten. The conference's television deal is worth billions of dollars, and it would be a major beneficiary while adding to the conference's media value.

Joining the Big Ten would give the school a chance to play in the College Football Playoff more consistently. The Fighting Irish are a storied program in the world of college football and being a national champion could further boost their track record.

Realigning with the Big Ten gives the school a better shot at the playoffs, especially when it starts to involve 12 teams. It remains to be seen whether Notre Dame will one day give up their cherished independence for money and championship chances.

