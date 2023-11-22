Will Oregon make the College Football playoff? Ducks' Playoff chances explored

Oregon recorded a big 49-13 win against Arizona State in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. It was the Ducks' fifth win in a row as they moved to a 10-1 overall record (7-1 in the conference).

The Ducks have been one of the best offensive teams in the country this season. They are second in the Pac-12, only behind the undefeated Washington Huskies.

Dan Lanning's Ducks will play their final regular season game against the Oregon State Beavers on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has been the star of the team this season, racking up 3,539 passing yards and 30 touchdowns on 282 passes.

The signal-caller has also added 128 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Nix will hope to end the season on a high with the Ducks and give them a shot at reaching the playoffs.

A win against the Beavers on Friday will confirm that the Ducks will play in the Pac-12 title game.

Can Oregon qualify for the College Football Playoff?

Oregon Ducks QB Bo Nix

As things stand, No. 6 Oregan has a slim chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. Dan Lanning's side will need to win its game against No. 10 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) on Friday, Nov. 24, and then rely on other results as well.

At the time of writing, the top four teams in the country are No.1 Georgia (11-0, 8-0), No.2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0), No.3 Michigan (11-0, 8-0) and No.4 Washington (11-0, 8-0). Meanwhile, FSU (11-0, 8-0) holds the No.5 position.

The Ducks can sneak through to the College Football Playoff if they win big against the Beavers. A solid outing could boost their chances of making it to the final four

They must also hope for Washington to lose its game against Washington State and for FSU to lose against the Florida Gators at the weekend.

Since all the five teams ahead of the Ducks are unbeaten, it makes qualifying for the playoffs more challenging.