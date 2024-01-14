Will Pete Carroll get back to USC? Former Seahawks HC's potential alternatives in football world explored

Pete Carroll was unexpectedly fired by the Seattle Seahawks this week, marking the end of the coach's tenure at the franchise after 14 seasons. His tenure was the most successful in the history of the franchise but he couldn't replicate earlier success in recent years.

Carroll was hired by the Seahawks in 2010 after an extended tenure in college football with the USC Trojans. He would go on to lead the team to the Super Bowl in 2013, making the Seahawks a force to reckon with. The team remained relatively successful under his watch.

With his era at the franchise now over, let’s examine Pete Carroll's chances of returning to USC.

Will Pete Carroll get back to USC?

While it doesn’t appear like Carroll is ready to retire from coaching, there's little to no chance of him returning as USC’s head coach. The Trojans are currently planning their long-term future with Lincoln Riley, who joined the program in 2022 from Oklahoma.

Carroll previously had a nine-year stint as the head coach of USC from 2001 to 2009. His time at the program was successful, leading the Trojans to the BCS national championship in 2004. He also led the team to seven consecutive Pac-10 titles from 2002 to 2008.

USC also won four Rose Bowls and two Orange Bowls under Carroll. The Trojans were named AP national champion in 2003 and 2004, showcasing the coach's indelible impact on the program. However, a return to the Big Ten-bound USC is not on the cards.

Pete Caroll says he is open to everything

While Pete Carroll will remain with the Seahawks in an unspecified advisor role, the coach wants to continue with his career. When asked if he will coach again, the 72-year-old disclosed that he is open to everything.

Carroll said (via NBC Sports):

"I don't know. I've got plenty of energy for it and thought and willingness but I can't imagine that there's a place that's the right one. I don't know. I'm open to everything but I'm not holding my breath on that ... So if that happens, it happens. We'll see. I really don't want to tell you about that yet."

Carroll is currently not considering retirement and will take his chances at a new destination, whether on the collegiate or professional stage. With significant success in both landscapes, he could still get offers from college football programs or NFL franchises.