Will Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy be reinstated? A look at the possibility of the former USC RB having his award returned

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel announced Saturday he won't attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony until Reggie Bush’s 2005 award is returned. Bush won the coveted college football prize following a superb season with USC in 2005.

However, the running back voluntarily forfeited the trophy in 2010 after the NCAA Infraction Committee found him guilty of receiving gifts from agents. The college sports body decided to vacate the award rather than hand it to another finalist that year.

Let's take a look at the possibility of Reggie Bush having the award returned to him.

Will Reggie Bush's Heisman Trophy be reinstated?

There's been a considerable amount of push to see the NCAA return Reggie Bush’s Heisman Trophy since the introduction of the name, image and likeness ruling to college football. However, the former New Orleans Saints running back is unlikely to have his Heisman back anytime soon.

The advent of NIL has enabled student-athletes to profit financially from their popularity. However, the NCAA has previously sanctioned the likes of Bush for benefitting from them.

While Reggie Bush's practices are now a norm in college football, the NCAA made it known that the running back’s award won't be returned.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” an NCAA spokesperson said on the day NIL was ratified.

“The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.”

The Heisman Trust followed its own statement, backing the earlier release by the NCAA. Bush was said to be ineligible for the award under the rules of the trust. This makes the possibility of a potential reinstatement of his award difficult.

“Bush’s 2005 season records remain vacated by the NCAA and, as a result, under the rule set forth by the Heisman Trust and stated on the Heisman Ballot, he is not eligible to be awarded the 2005 Heisman Memorial Trophy,” the statement read.

The trust has previously said it will give Bush his Heisman if the NCAA agrees to it.

It's worth noting that the running back does want his Heisman Trophy returned. He released a statement in July 2021, noting that his records should be reinstated as he won the award through his commitment on the field.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” Bush said in a statement.

Since Reggie Bush won the Heisman Trophy in 2005, only three non-quarterbacks have won the award: Alabama running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015), along with wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020).