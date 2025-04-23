Will Riley Leonard get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances of Notre Dame QB for 2025 draft

Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard led the Fighting Irish to an appearance in the NCAA title game last season. While the team ultimately lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes, it was still a great season for coach Marcus Freeman's team.
After only one season at Notre Dame, Leonard declared for the 2025 NFL draft. With the draft set to start on Thursday and run through Saturday, Leonard is not guaranteed to be drafted. However, there is a strong chance he will be picked up in the later rounds.
Will Riley Leonard get drafted into the NFL?
While nothing is guaranteed, there is a good chance that Leonard will become an NFL draft pick.
What round will Riley Leonard get drafted?
According to CBS Sports, Leonard is the No. 220-ranked player in the draft, which would have him going in the seventh round. With the NFL draft only being seven rounds, it is far from a guarantee that he will be drafted.
This is not a good QB class, therefore, Leonard remains the No. 10-ranked QB, according to CBS Sports. In most drafts, being so low-ranked would place him outside the top 15 quarterbacks.
Since QB is such an important position, many teams are willing to reach for QBs early to ensure they get their guy. So, it would not be a shock to see a team reach for Leonard in the fifth or sixth round.
Strengths and weaknesses of Riley Leonard as an NFL prospect
Riley Leonard has shown that he can perform well in big games. In the final two games of the College Football Playoff, he had two of his three biggest yardage games. He has also shown that he takes good care of the football in the red zone and does not make many costly mistakes when blitzed. He has also shown decent mobility.
However, Leonard is not a perfect QB, which is why he is not guaranteed to be drafted. He does not have much visible muscle mass, which could be a problem in the pros. Additionally, he struggles beating coverage into windows beyond the first level and does not have the arm talent for impromptu throws.
