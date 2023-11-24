Will Rogers transfer portal: 5 landing spots for prolific Mississippi State QB if he leaves tomorrow

Mississippi State Quarterback Will Rogers surprised the college football world with the announcement to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season. With coach Zach Arnett fired after one season and the death of former coach Mike Leach, Rogers made the decision. This is what he said to the media after his game on Thursday in the Egg Bowl via 247 Sports:

"Just proud of the team and the seniors, the real fighters. It would've been so easy to tap out and let a good team walk all over us. But I gave it all, man. I've been here four years and have never taken a day off or anything like that."

Rogers is one of the most prolific quarterbacks in SEC history, as he has the second-most passing yards in the conference all-time (12,315) and fourth in passing touchdowns (94). Here are the top five options for the graduate transfer next season:

Will Rogers' 5 landing spots:

#1, Michigan Wolverines

Having Rogers under center for the Michigan Wolverines would be interesting to be a one-year player as the program progresses. There is no way to predict how the sign-stealing saga will go and if coach Jim Harbaugh is back with the team. However, quarterbacks JJ McCarthy and Jack Tuttle could leave, and having someone with incredible experience like Rogers will make the transition a bit better.

#2, Oregon Ducks

Moving across the country may not be ideal, but it could be an incredible option when you have the opportunity to play under a passing offense that coach Dan Lanning has created. Bo Nix has proven that the quarterback for the Ducks could be a Heisman Trophy candidate, and it would be a huge splash as the program joins the Big 12 Conference next season.

#3, Georgia Bulldogs

This one may seem a little farfetched, but hear me out. Rogers has proven not to be intimidated by the bright lights of SEC football. The Bulldogs may see Carson Beck enter the 2024 NFL draft, as it will be difficult to play better than he did this season. Rogers would be a tremendous plug-in for one season as commit Dylan Raiola redshirts. Georgia has a great marketing program, which Rogers is majoring in.

#4, USC Trojans

Replacing Caleb Williams will be difficult, but Will Rogers for one season will be better than anything coach Lincoln Riley can draw up. Just like with Oregon, if Rogers is willing to move across the country, this could be a home run as Rogers is one of the most prolific passers in college football, and joining Lincoln Riley's offense will boost his stardom. It doesn't hurt to be located in Los Angeles to help get his brand in front of even more people and increase his NIL.

#5, Florida State Seminoles

With the injury to Jordan Travis ending his college career, the Seminoles are in a prime spot to strike. Rogers is from Mississippi, so the location is close to home. Mike Norvell could have something up his sleeve to replace one incredible quarterback with another. He is a better option for competing for a national championship than Tate Rodemaker. This would be a good spot for Rogers to play in.