 Will Sam Hartman get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances of Notre Dame's QB 2024 draft projection

Sam Hartman had a brilliant year at Notre Dame in his final season in college football. The quarterback had the most of his college career at Wake Forest before transferring to South Bend in his final season of eligibility. Let's take a look at his chances ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

Will Sam Hartman get drafted?

Following his performance for Notre Dame in the 2023 college football season, Sam Hartman has a chance of hearing his name called in the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback helped relaunch the Fighting Irish offense and was a force to reckon with throughout the season.

Hartman is believed to be a draftable prospect in the NFL scouting community. Aside from his performance with the Irish last season, he did enough to impress scouts in the Senior Bowl and the NFL combine to hear his name called in Detroit.

During the combine, the quarterback made it known that playing at Notre Dame has prepared him for the NFL. Despite his brilliant career at Wake Forest, where he ended as Atlantic Coast Conference all-time touchdown leader, The Irish took Hartman to another level.

"Having two offenses under my [belt], getting under center, getting in and out of the huddle, playing with guys like [offensive lineman] Joe Alt, it just kind of set the tone,” Hartman said via USA TODAY Sports. “Working an NFL cadence and everything in between was incredible.”

He, however, did not deny the impact his time at Wake Forest had on his college career. The Demon Deacons set the foundation for his career in the landscape.

"Wake developed me so much -- for five years, they stood by me," Hartman said. "Got the opportunity with COVID and the redshirt to explore and see what was out there. And it gave me an idea -- hey maybe there's something out there I could go do, part of that was the pro-style offense."

What round will Sam Hartman get drafted?

The 2024 NFL draft has a surplus of talented quarterbacks who made giant strides and had an indelible impact on their respective programs have entered the upcoming draft. With such competition, it is unlikely that Sam Hartman will be selected early in the draft.

Hartman is projected to be a late-round pick, who holds the chance of getting drafted somewhere in the sixth or seventh round. He is seen as a potential backup quarterback in the NFL but has a huge potential to develop and become a steal at the next level.