Will Sam Hartman get drafted? Notre Dame QB's NFL draft stock explored

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have an incredible offense this season led by senior quarterback Sam Hartman. While this is his final season of eligibility at the college football level, a jump to the NFL after this season seems to be in the cards. However, the question remains, where would Sam Hartman be drafted?

It has to be noted that this draft class is loaded at the quarterback position as guys like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr, Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers all are eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. While Hartman is in his sixth season, there is something to be said about some issues in his game.

While being an accurate passer for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he has some hitches in his throwing motion and his lower body is not activated. He does not have a strong arm nor a threatening ability to run the football.

If Hartman were to be drafted, it is going to be a late Day 3 pick. It is also likely that he could be an undrafted free agent who signs on for a quarterback competition in training camp for a backup spot.

How can Sam Hartman improve his draft status?

While 10 games would not be a great representation as scouts already have a ton of tape to work off of, Sam Hartman can show a lot to finish the season strong. Entering Week 6, Hartman is 96-of-145 (66.2 completion percentage) for 1,458 yards with 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He also has led the Fighting Irish to the 10th spot in the AP Poll.

While it is easy to say scouts will not change their minds with all the tape they have seen, Hartman can still rise up draft boards. He has been climbing up the Heisman Trophy candidates list but is still a long shot from winning the award. Hartman has, nonetheless, shown the ability to improve and does not put the ball in harm's way.

Hartman should be able to improve his draft stock with some outstanding play but a fringe Day 2 pick is likely the highest he will go before entering the NFL.