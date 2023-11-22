Will Sam Hartman go to the NFL? Notre Dame QB's draft stock explored

All eyes are on the seasoned quarterback Sam Hartman as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish charge through the 2023 college football season. The senior signal-caller has showcased his skills this season, but some questions linger about his potential leap to the NFL after exhausting his college eligibility.

Hartman began the season as one of the nation's standout quarterbacks. However, Notre Dame’s dip in form and slip from College Football Playoff contention has impacted his draft stock.

It’s crucial to note that the quarterback landscape in the 2024 NFL Draft is fiercely competitive, featuring talents like Caleb Williams, Michael Penix Jr, Shedeur Sanders and Quinn Ewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What will Sam Hartman bring to the NFL?

Hartman can be a key asset for any team in the NFL with his extensive experience, boasting 54 career starts at the FBS level. His adaptability to an NFL-style offense can be underlined by his pocket presence, ability to absorb hits, and precise throws with anticipation beyond the hashes.

However, there are concerns about his average size, arm strength, and the challenge he faces in improvising under pocket pressure. Hartman's 2023 stats show 2,549 passing yards and 22 touchdown passes delivered while encountering seven interceptions.

He is ranked 20th with a 75.7 QBR and 63.8 percent completion rate. Although these numbers paint a solid picture, his weaknesses in executing throws under pressure and diminished accuracy on the run remain areas for improvement.

Finishing the season strongly will be key for Sam Hartman

As the season progresses, Hartman's performance holds the key to influencing NFL scouts. Securing the Heisman Trophy might be a stretch at this point with Michael Penix Jr. leading the race.

Hartman's ability to elevate his game and avoid risky plays has not gone unnoticed. At the moment, a Day 2 pick seems likely for Sam Hartman. His resilience and improvement suggest that his NFL journey might hold surprises, making him a prospect to watch closely in the coming months.