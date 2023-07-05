Will SEC and Big Ten turn 'Power 5' into 'Power 2'? CFB realignment arms race develops as SEC and Big Ten prepare to raid ACC, Pac-12

The Power 5 conferences have dominated the top five college football conferences in the United States, but the group could become even more elite.

With the SEC and the Big Ten continuing to thrive and add programs (like the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns), it's becoming clear that those two conferences are above the other three in the Power 5.

Are we getting to the point in college football where there's no Power 5 conferences and instead a Power 2? That might take a minute to wrap your head around, but there was never really a Power 5 to begin with. There has always been a hierarchy of college football conferences that begins with the SEC.

The most dominant college football programs in the 21st century have mostly come out of the SEC. If you take a look at the national champions list, the SEC has six of the previous eight titles. The Alabama Crimson Tide have been running a dynasty themselves throughout the period, while the Georgia Bulldogs have won the previous two titles.

It's clear that there are levels to being a part of the top-five conferences, as it's constructed, but it has always been apparent that it's the SEC and the other four conferences.

How does Big Ten get on equal footing with SEC?

Thanks to conference realignment, the Big Ten climbed up to be seen as equals to the SEC. The Trojans and Bruins join the conference in 2024 and should attract big-name programs to their conference as a result. They have national exposure from the west coast to the middle of the United States.

It also helps to have universities with football programs that have incredible brands surrounding them like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines. That has been an integral part of getting the Big Ten to be seen as close to equals with the SEC as we have seen in a very long time.

Both conferences are getting ready to raid the other conferences like the Pac-12's Colorado Buffaloes and ACC's North Carolina Tar Heels. Those have been rumored and could be solid additions to either conference.

The Power 5 in college football is falling apart, and it has instead become a game of the haves and have nots. If either the Big Ten or SEC want to poach a program, they're going to have an advantage, so it will be interesting to see if the other conferences can get closer to them.

