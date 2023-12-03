Will the SEC be left out of the playoffs? Looking at the potential teams getting approval from CFP Committee in 2023

With the college football world anticipating the release of the ranking for the College Football Playoff for this season, one concern many fans are raising is the risk of the SEC missing out on the four available spots for the playoffs.

Considering the way the Southeastern Conference championship game turned out on Saturday, there's a chance both Alabama and Georgia, the two SEC teams in the frame, miss out on the postseason tournament. This will be a massive blow for the conference that has dominated college football for years.

Will the SEC be left out of the playoffs?

Considering how the 2023 season has turned out in college, this question is difficult to answer. However, the chance of not having an SEC team in the College Football Playoff is higher than ever. If it happens, this would be the first time the conference will miss out in the CFP era.

No. 8 Alabama defeated No. 1 Georgia 27-24 in the SEC championship game yesterday, and that ruined the chances of the Bulldogs returning to defend the title they've won in the last two seasons. Alabama's conference title win does not guarantee the team a place in the College Football Playoff.

There's a prevailing opinion that the three programs that ended the season unbeaten and won their conference championship will make it to the playoffs. These are Big Ten champion Michigan, Pac-12 champion Washington and Atlantic Coast Conference champion Florida State.

This leaves just one spot left in the College Football Playoff. Texas, who suffered only one loss and won the Big 12 championship, could take that. While many believe the Crimson Tide have a better chance of making the playoffs, the fact that the Longhorns defeated them in the regular season could play in.

SEC dominance in college football

The SEC has been the dominant conference in college football for a couple of decades. It boasts the best teams in the landscape and is the most-watched conference in college football, showcasing premium content to fans nationwide.

Most importantly, the conference has regularly competed for national titles and has, on many occasions, won it consecutively. For context, the SEC has triumphed in 12 of the last 16 college football national championships, making its dominance in the arena a heavy one.

Without a doubt, the SEC missing out on the College Football Playoff will be a huge blow for the conference, considering the type of season Alabama and Georgia had.