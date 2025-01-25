Will Shedeur Sanders play in the East-West Shrine Bowl? A look at Colorado QB’s plans

Shedeur Sanders has completed his college football career and is preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. Sanders was a four-year starter in college and entered the draft as one of the most sought-after prospects in football.

Hence, with the annual East-West Shrine Bowl around the corner, let's look at Sanders' availability for the event.

Will Shedeur Sanders play in the East-West Shrine Bowl?

Yes, Shedeur Sanders will be present at the Shrine Bowl, but only at a limited capacity. According to Matt Miller, Sanders will be an interview-only participant this week. He will not play but will meet with NFL franchises during the week.

The Shrine Bowl is an annual postseason college football game, which features players eligible for the NFL draft aiming to impress in front of scouts, coaches and general managers. However, it's not unusual to see elite prospects skipping to play.

According to ESPN, the Colorado Buffaloes will be well-represented at the 2025 Shrine Bowl. Shilo Sanders, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and Jimmy Horn Jr. are slated to play.

Will Shedeur Sanders be the first overall pick?

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top two quarterback prospects in the upcoming draft alongside Cam Ward. Both quarterbacks have their strengths and weaknesses, but the general consensus is that they'll be assets for the NFL teams.

Furthermore, it's important to note that the first three teams set to pick in the 2025 draft have quarterback vacancies. The Tennessee Titans pick first and will likely need a replacement for Will Levis, the Cleveland Browns would love to get a long-term replacement for Deshaun Watson and the New York Giants released Daniel Jones months ago.

Hence, there's a decent chance that Sanders could be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, he must impress scouts in the combine and other rookie meetings. Ward is currently higher than him on most boards, and it's only a matter of time before teams lock in on their future QB1.

