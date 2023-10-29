Will Shipley injury update: What happened to the Clemson RB during the game against NC State?

Clemson’s Will Shipley exited the game against NC State during the second quarter following a hit to the head and neck area. He was tackled at the goal line after completing an 11-yard catch and run, suffering a hit from the Wolfpack’s Shyheim Battle in the process of going down.

Following the collision, he lay motionless on the field for a period of time and was subsequently attended to by the medical team on the field. The junior running back later walked off the field with the assistance of the training staff, showing signs of mobility after the hit.

Will Shipley underwent an evaluation in the injury tent before being escorted to the locker room. Unfortunately, he did not make a return to the game for the remainder of the first half. He had recorded 21 rushing yards on six carries and 20 receiving yards on two receptions before leaving the field due to the injury.

Will Shipley's status for the rest of the game

It remains unknown whether Will Shipley will be able to return to action in the second half of the game for Clemson. The situation doesn’t look good from the television replay after taking the hit Shyheim Battle around his neck. There’s a possibility that he has badly injured his neck.

Should he be unable to continue the game, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is expected to provide an update on his status in the post-game press conference. While the injury could sideline him for a while, it's not expected to rule the running back out for the season.

Will Shipley has been impressive for Clemson this season despite the underwhelming overall performance of the Tigers. He holds the distinction of being his team's leading rusher, having amassed 494 yards and two touchdowns on 106 carries leading up to the game against North Carolina State.

Shipley stands as one of the top running back prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has recorded 2,415 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in 465 carries over the course of his college career so far with Clemson. He is currently projected to be a Day 2 pick in next year's draft.