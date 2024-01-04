Will Shipley NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Clemson RB ft. Los Angeles Chargers

Clemson running back Will Shipley officially declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Wednesday. Shipley played three seasons with the Tigers, rushing for 2,748 yards in his career and 31 touchdowns on 526 carries.

Shipley is expected to be a Day 3 pick and go around rounds 4-6, as he's ranked around the 10th running back in the draft. Here are five landing spots for the Clemson running back.

5 landing spots for Will Shipley

#1, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers will likely overhaul their running back room this offseason.

Austin Ekeler has been the Chargers running back since 2017 but became the starter in 2019, but took over in 2021. However, Ekeler has struggled this season and is a pending free agent, so Los Angeles will need to replace him.

Will Shipley is a logical fit for the Chargers as he's a well-rounded running back who can come in and give their offense some energy.

#2, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders, like the Los Angeles Chargers, could be looking to replace their longtime running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs is a pending free agent, and whether or not the Raiders will bring him back is uncertain. If Las Vegas opts not to re-sign Jacobs, Shipley should become a target for the Raiders.

Las Vegas has Zamir White under contract for two more seasons, so the Raiders could form a running back duo with White and Shipley in 2024.

#3, New England Patriots

Will Shipley could be a fit for the Patriots

The New England Patriots had a disappointing 2023 season and should look to overhaul their offense this offseason.

New England does have a great running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, who will likely be the starter in 2024. This past season, the Patriots added Ezekiel Elliott on a one-year deal who did play well, but New England could look to replace Elliott with Shipley.

The Clemson Tigers running back can help relieve some duties from Stevenson and keep him fresh and healthy, which is key for 2024.

#4, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills should be looking to draft a running back on Day 3 to help complement James Cook.

The Bills' current RB room features Latavius Murray, Ty Johnson and Leonard Fournette, and only Johnson should be back next season. Shipley can come in and play a similar role to Cook, as he can catch in the backfield and give the former Georgia Bulldog some rest when needed.

Although Shipley isn't the short-yardage back like Murray or Fournette, he does have elusive speed and can come in on third down if needed.

#5, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have had a running back duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but they may look to replace them.

Dillon is a pending free agent, and Green Bay could opt to go with a rookie on a cheaper deal than re-sign him. Will Shipley could come in and be the speedy, elusive running back compared to Jones, who is a bruiser.

It would be a nice one-two punch for Green Bay for the 2024 season.