Will Tre Harris get drafted into the NFL? Exploring the chances of Ole Miss WR for 2025 draft

Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris completed five seasons of college football and will continue his career in the NFL. He officially declared for the 2025 NFL draft after his second season with Ole Miss.
While he has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons, he is projected to be an early-round pick and could even slide into the first round. Regardless, there is little doubt that he will be drafted during the 2025 NFL draft.
Will Tre Harris get drafted into the NFL?
Yes, Tre Harris will likely get drafted into the NFL.
What round will Tre Harris get drafted?
Most media outlets expect Tre Harris will be picked in the first three rounds of the draft. According to Pro Football Focus, he is the No. 66-ranked player in the draft, meaning he would be picked early in the third round.
However, this is a deep draft at the wide receiver position, with Harris listed as the No. 10-ranked wide receiver, according to Pro Football Focus. So, it will be harder for him to jump much higher.
While it is a deep draft, some media outlets think Harris could slip into the first round. Most notably, Bleacher Report has Harris as the No. 31-ranked player in the draft and No. 4-ranked wide receiver.
Strengths and weaknesses of Tre Harris as an NFL prospect
Tre Harris has a good combination of size and speed. He has an ideal build for an NFL wide receiver and can get separation from defenders with his long strides. His greatest strength is as a danger on deep ball routes. Harris also had a good ability to dodge opponents after making a grab and gaining additional yardage.
However, Harris is not a flawless prospect. He racked up many catches throughout his career via hitches and screens, causing doubt that he can be as effective when playing one-on-one against defenders. He is also not as effective on complex routes and tends to drift.
