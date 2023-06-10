Wisconsin 2024 Football Schedule: Full list of Badgers' Big Ten opponents for 2024, 2025 and regular season outlook

Following the announcement by the Big Ten conference, the Wisconsin Badgers' 2024 football schedule and that of the 15 other members of the conference is now available.

The new schedule will mark the conference’s adoption of a new competition format after changing from the present divisional format in use.

Two new teams, USC and UCLA, will also be debuting in the conference in 2024 as the new schedule comes into effect. Teams were allowed up to three protected rivalries every year and the Wisconsin 2024 football schedule shows their protected rivals will be Iowa and Minnesota.

See some other details about the Wisconsin 2024 football schedule below.

Wisconsin's 2024 football schedule

Wisconsin will be kickstarting 2024 against three opponents outside of the Big Ten conference. Those are also the only fixtures with confirmed dates as of now. Check them out below:

Wisconsin vs Western Michigan on August 31

Wisconsin vs South Dakota September 7

Wisconsin vs Alabama on September 14

The Badgers will thereafter face nine opponents from the Big Ten conference, making away trips to play five out of the nine teams while hosting the other four. This is how they are paired:

Iowa vs Wisconsin

Maryland vs Wisconsin

Michigan vs Wisconsin

Nebraska vs Wisconsin

USC vs Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs Indiana

Wisconsin vs Minnesota

Wisconsin vs Purdue

Wisconsin vs Penn State

Wisconsin's 2025 football schedule

The 2025 season will start for Wisconsin in a similar fashion to 2024. Three non-conference opponents open the season schedule and their dates have all been confirmed as shown below:

Wisconsin vs Miami (Ohio) on August 30

Wisconsin vs Middle Tennessee on September 8

Alabama vs Wisconsin on September 13

Conference opponents are up next as Wisconsin will be hosting five of their nine matchups this time around, while they will be playing the rest on the road.

Notably, they will be traveling for their rivalry game against Minnesota while they will be hosting Iowa at home in 2025. The full schedule is below:

Wisconsin vs Illinois

Wisconsin vs Iowa

Wisconsin vs Michigan State

Wisconsin vs Ohio State

Wisconsin vs USC

Minnesota vs Wisconsin

UCLA vs Wisconsin

Rutgers vs Wisconsin

Northwestern vs Wisconsin

Season outlook for Wisconsin in 2024 and 2025

The Wisconsin 2024 football schedule promises some interesting matchups and their performances in home games against Penn State, Minnesota and Alabama will be pivotal in deciding how they end the season.

Of equally great importance are the Badgers' games away at Iowa, Michigan and USC as well. Similarly in 2025, how the Badgers fare against USC, Michigan State, Iowa and Ohio State will tell on their eventual season record.

