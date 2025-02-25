Wisconsin Returning Players 2025: Top 5 players who will return to Luke Fickell's squad 

A late-season five-game slide ended the Wisconsin Badgers’ once-promising season with a 5-7 record and their exit from bowl eligibility. Luke Fickell’s squad will look vastly different in 2025, as it made some changes through the transfer portal.

The Badgers were able to get a new starting quarterback in former Maryland passer Billy Edwards Jr. and a bonafide receiving threat in former Ball State tight end Tanner Koziol.

They will still have some important returnees from the 2024 team.

Here's a closer look at some of the top players heading back to Madison in 2025.

Top 5 players returning to Wisconsin Badgers for 2025 season

Preston Zachman has stood out at safety for the Badgers. - Source: Imagn

#5. Kevin Haywood, Offensive Tackle

A former top 100 recruit backed up Jack Nelson at left tackle, but with Nelson entering the NFL draft it should be time for the sophomore to take the field on a regular basis. Haywood is unproven at this point, but if he finds his footing quickly he could become the best player on the offensive line.

#4. Vinny Anthony II, Wide Receiver

Wisconsin's leading receiver from 2024 is coming back for another season in Madison. Vinny Anthony II didn’t light the Big Ten on fire last season, but he looked more comfortable as the year went on and finished with 39 receptions for 632 yards and four touchdowns.

Anthony might be able to benefit from newcomers Edwards and Toziol, but he’ll have to get on the same page with the new quarterback. Wisconsin doesn’t have many proven weapons on the outside, so his experience could be big for the offense.

#3. Christian Alliegro, Linebacker

Somehow, even after finishing second on the team in tackles, Christian Alliegro flew under the radar in 2024. In his sophomore season, Alliegro finished with 66 tackles, three sacks and a pass breakup.

Alliegro had at least eight tackles in the last four games of the season, including 16 in the loss to Iowa. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he has good size and should once again be among the top performers in Madison.

#2. Darrion Dupree, Running Back

With 2024 leading rusher Tawee Walker now in Cincinnati, Darrion Dupree will compete with Cade Yacamelli for the starting job in 2025. Dupree was second on the team last year with 317 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Chicago, Illinois native showed glimpses of his talent last year and had some good playing time. He should be productive with increased opportunities.

#1. Preston Zachman, Safety

One of the Badgers’ top defensive players in 2024, Preston Zachman decided to run it back one more time in Wisconsin. Zachman is entering his last year of eligibility in 2025 after totaling 58 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.

According to PFF, Zachman played a team-high 753 snaps last season and will once again lead the Badgers' secondary. Although it could be a transition year in Madison, Zachman is a veteran leader.

How do you think the Wisconsin Badgers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

