Wisconsin Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Luke Fickell lost during winter window ft. Xavier Lucas

Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin Badgers struggled through a 5-7 season and now have to contend with the transfer portal. The Badgers had over two dozen players enter the portal.

While Wisconsin added some incoming talent, their portal losses were also significant. Here are three former Badgers who were particularly significant losses for Fickell and Wisconsin.

Three impact players Wisconsin lost during winter portal window

Wisconsin's James Thompson is on the move already via the transfer portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3 Leon Lowery Jr., LB

Lowery came to Wisconsin from Syracuse, where he had spent four seasons. Lowery played in 2020, which doesn't count against him and played in just two games in 2021, preserving a redshirt.

In 2022, he had 25 tackles and six tackles for loss, which increased to 46 tackles and eight tackles for loss in 2023. Lowery then moved to Wisconsin, where he had 29 tackles and a single tackle for loss in 2024.

Lowery has since signed with Illinois, where he will play out his final remaining season of eligibility. Lowery is likely to see immediate playing time with the Illini in 2025.

#2 James Thompson Jr., DT

Thompson, who joined Wisconsin in 2020, had shown steady improvement and seemed likely to take off in 2024. Instead, he suffered an injury in training camp and only appeared in a game.

Thompson had steadily improved and logged 23 tackles in 2022 and 29 tackles in 2023. He also amassed 13 tackles for loss and five QB sacks between the two seasons.

However, his incomplete 2024 season leaves him another year of eligibility moving ahead. Thompson chose to transfer to Illinois for his next destination.

#1 Xavier Lucas, CB

One of the most controversial transfers in college football, Lucas had a very solid true freshman campaign at Wisconsin in 2024. He finished with 18 tackles and a pair of passes broken up, including an interception. Lucas was a high three-star recruit out of Florida.

Wisconsin apparently refused to allow Lucas to enter the transfer portal, so he actually didn't, instead withdrawing from school and announcing a commitment to Miami. Wisconsin doesn't intend to part company quietly with Lucas and has attempted to involve the NCAA with allegations of tampering.

Lucas didn't join the transfer portal. He just circumvented the process with the same end result, which is why he belonged on this list. The potential fallout from Lucas's case could change the portal situation moving forward. His absence will certainly impact the Badger defense.

What's your take on Wisconsin's portal losses? Share your take below in our comments section:

