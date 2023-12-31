Wisconsin vs LSU Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 1 | ReliaQuest Bowl

The Wisconsin Badgers square off on Monday afternoon against the 13th-ranked LSU Tigers in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Badgers (7-5) ended the regular season on the right foot, ending a two-game winning streak after a 28-14 road win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Tigers (9-3), meanwhile, ended the regular season hot as well, winning their final three games, including a 42-30 home win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Wisconsin vs LSU: Game Details

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) vs LSU Tigers (9-3)

Date & Time: Monday, Jan. 1; 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

Wisconsin vs LSU: Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Wisconsin Badgers +10 (-112) Over 57 (-110) +295 LSU Tigers -10 (-108) Under 57 (-110) -375

Wisconsin vs LSU: Picks

The Wisconsin Badgers have been a poor passing team throughout the year, as they are 90th in college football with 206.9 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Tanner Mordecai has been doing a decent job this season, as he's 177-of-274 (64.6 completion percentage) for 1,687 yards with six passing touchdowns to four interceptions. With three passing touchdowns in his last four games, go with the under on Mordecai's passing touchdown total.

The LSU Tigers have been one of the top offensive teams in the country, as they have the fourth-ranked passing offense with 334.3 passing yards per game. Despite Jayden Daniels skipping the bowl game, junior wide receiver Malik Nabers is playing and has done well, with 86 receptions for 1,546 yards (18.0 yards per catch) with 14 touchdown receptions.

He should dominate and have the over on his receiving yards, as he has averaged 137.2 receiving yards in his previous five games.

Wisconsin vs LSU: Head-to-head

This is the fifth time the Wisconsin Badgers and the LSU Tigers face off. The Tigers hold a 3-1 all-time advantage, but the Badgers won the most recent matchup back in 2016.

Players Unavailable

With bowl games, each team will have players sit out because of the NFL draft, injuries, or transfer portal and the ReliaQuest Bowl will be no different:

Wisconsin

Braelon Allen, RB (NFL Draft)

Keane Bessert, LS (Transfer Portal)

Trey Wedig, OT (Transfer Portal)

Jordan Mayer, EDGE (Transfer Portal)

Amaun Williams, CB (Transfer Portal)

Skyler Bell, WR (Transfer Portal)

Chimere Dike, WR (Transfer Portal)

Dylan Barrett, OL (Transfer Portal)

Myles Burkett, QB (Transfer Portal)

Keontez Lewis, WR (Transfer Portal)

Markus Allen, WR (Transfer Portal)

Jordan Turner, LB (Transfer Portal)

Rodas Johnson, DL (Transfer Portal)

Darrian Varner, DL (Transfer Portal)

Michael Cerniglia, TE (Undisclosed)

Cam Large, TE (Undisclosed)

Grady O'Neill, WR (Undisclosed)

Chris Brooks Jr, WR (Foot)

Tommy McIntosh, WR (Undisclosed)

Cam Fane, WR (Undisclosed)

Jack Pugh, TE (Personal)

Chez Mellusi, RB (Leg)

Angel Toombs, TE (Undisclosed)

Jake Renfro, OL (Foot)

LSU

Jayden Daniels, QB (NFL Draft)

Marlon Martinez, OL (Transfer Portal)

Quency Wiggins, DL (Transfer Portal)

Jackson McGohan, TE (Transfer Portal)

Tavion Faulk, QB (Transfer Portal)

Laterrance Welch, CB (Transfer Portal)

Tre Bradford, RB (Transfer Portal)

Armoni Goodwin, RB (Transfer Portal)

Bryce Langston, DT (Transfer Portal)

Corren Norman, RB (Transfer Portal)

Sage Ryan, S (Transfer Portal)

JK Johnson, CB (Leg)

Zy Alexander, CB (Leg)

John Emery Jr, RB (Knee)

Darian Chestnut, CB (Personal)

Greg Brooks Jr, S (Head)

Wisconsin vs LSU: Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers have a significant lack of talent compared to the LSU Tigers.

Even with Jayden Daniels not playing, the Tigers offense should do very well. Considering the final five regular season games, the Badgers have averaged 17.2 points, while the Tigers scored 48.0 points in that span. Take the LSU Tigers to win by double digits for this game.

Prediction: LSU Tigers -10