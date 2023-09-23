Wisconsin vs Purdue History : H2H, records, top games and more

The Wisconsin vs. Purdue football rivalry has been going on for decades now. Both these teams play in the Big Ten conference, and whenever they face each other, it is considered to be one of the most thrilling games of the conference.

The Badgers faced off against their conference rivals in Week 4 this season. They went on to secure the win, defeating the Boilermakers with a 38-17 scoreline. The game also marked coach Luke Fickell's first game in the Wisconsin vs. Purdue rivalry after taking over the team and replacing Paul Chryst in November last year.

Furthermore, the game also marked the first matchup between new transfer quarterbacks Hudson Card and Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai recorded his first win against Purdue last night, as he recorded 174 passing yards in that game.

Quarterback Hudson Card, who transferred from Texas, did his best for the Boilermakers. However, it was not enough as his team could not go on to record a win on the night.

So far in the Wisconsin vs. Purdue rivalry, the Badgers have been the more dominant team. In the 90 games they have played so far against each other, Wisconsin has managed to win 53 of them, while losing 29 games with eight of them ending in a draw.

Here's an in-depth look into this Wisconsin vs. Purdue rivalry:

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Head-to-head record

The Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers played their first game against each other back in October of 1892. Since then, the rivalry has been mostly in the favor of the Badgers. They have been able to sustain a 17-game winning streak against the Boilermakers, with their 17th win coming last night.

Best game of both the teams in this Big Ten Rivalry

For the Wisconsin Badgers, their largest margin of victory against Purdue was when they won 62-17. This was when they played against each other in the 2011 campaign, where they were able to stop Purdue from scoring in the final two-quarters of that game.

On the other hand, Purdue's biggest win against Wisconsin was decades ago. This was back in the 1965 campaign when they defeated the Badgers with a 45-7 final score.

When was the last time Purdue defeated Wisconsin?

In the Wisconsin vs. Purdue rivalry, the Boilermakers have not been able to secure a win over the past few years. The last time they won was back in 2003 when they defeated them 23-26 in an away game at the Badgers' Camp Randall Stadium.