Wisconsin vs. Purdue prediction and betting tips - September 22 | College football week 4

A Big Ten battle will take place on Friday evening inside Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, between the Wisconsin Badgers and Purdue Boilermakers. The Badgers are 2-1 and are coming off a 35-14 home win last Saturday against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Boilermakers have been struggling to begin the season as they are 1-2 and coming off a 20-35 home loss last Sunday against the Syracuse Orange. These two teams are expected to run with the ball and have a tight game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue head-to-head and key numbers

The two teams have squared off 89 times in all competitions, with the Badgers dominating the all-time series with 52-29-8. Wisconsin is currently on a 16-game winning streak after a 35-14 home win.

Wisconsin is 0-2-1 against the spread this season

Purdue is 1-2 against the spread this season

The under has hit in each of the last four Badgers games

The under has hit in four of the previous five Boilermakers games

Wisconsin vs. Purdue prediction

The Badgers are holding their own offensively, scoring 31.7 points on 440.7 total yards per game. They have been depending on the running game of the senior running back Chez Mellusi who has recorded 40 rushing attempts for 268 yards (6.7 yards per carry) for four rushing touchdowns and two catches for 13 yards (6.5 yards per reception).

The defense has been doing very well throughout the year, giving up 20.7 points on 368 total yards per game. They have been doing well at applying pressure with 10 sacks, 10 pass deflections, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Purdue Boilermakers have been doing decently well throughout the season, averaging 26.3 points on 409.3 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Hudson Card has been doing a decent job under center with 72-of-110 (65.5 completion percentage) for 825 yards with three touchdowns and an interception as well as 26 rushes for 41 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Sophomore wide receiver Deion Burks has been doing well as the main target in the red zone with nine receptions for 221 yards (24.6 yards per catch), with three touchdowns.

Purdue's defense has been shaky so far, allowing 30.3 points on 409.3 total yards per game allowed. Their defense has been doing pretty well at forcing mistakes with four interceptions, a forced fumble and nine sacks on the year.

Prediction: Wisconsin 29-20

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wisconsin -6

Tip 2: Total - Over/Under 53.5 Points - Under 53.5 goals

Tip 3: Total - Over/Under 26.5 First Half Points - Over 26.5 Points

Tip 4: Tanner Mordecai Over 1.5 passing TDs any time - Yes