"With God you can never fail" - Travis Hunter’s gf Leanna shows public support for boyfriend after taking a brutal hit in Colorado's Week 3 game

Following an injury that will rule him out for a couple of weeks, Colorado star Travis Hunter's girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, has shown her support publicly for the two-way player. Hunter has been a crucial player for Colorado on both sides of the field after the Buffs' brilliant start to the season.

Hunter left the Rocky Mountain Showdown at halftime on Saturday night after a violent hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn during the first quarter. The Jackson State transfer was transported to a local hospital in Boulder for necessary medical attention as the Buffs won 43-35 in double overtime.

Leanna Lenee was notably by Travis Hunter's side at the hospital on Saturday, giving updates on the wide receiver/cornerback's health on her Instagram page. In further showing her support, she posted a picture of Hunter in a recent Instagram story on her account and wrote:

"With God you can never fail"

Leanna Lenee's Instagram Story

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's relationship

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee have openly shared their love story for over a year. Their relationship commenced during Hunter's senior year at Collins Hill High School in Georgia.

In a social media post back in February, Leanna Lenee penned a heartwarming message to Hunter, showcasing the importance of the former five-star prospect in her life:

"You came into my life at the most unexpected time. I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me. That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer. You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life.”

The couple also runs a YouTube channel, "Travis and Leanna," where they share a variety of content, including personal insights and playful challenges, allowing their fans to get a more intimate look into their relationship. Their first episode, aired in October 2022, was a hit, amassing over 100,000 views.

Travis Hunter's return date

There's been no official confirmation of how long Hunter will spend on the sideline after the injury against Colorado State. However, following the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday night, Deion Sanders revealed that Hunter will be out for a couple of weeks.

Skip Bayless of "Undisputed" reported on Monday that the player had a lacerated liver and will be out for three to four weeks. Neither Colorado nor Sanders is yet to officially confirm or deny this. However, the player is expected to miss the upcoming matchups against Oregon and USC.