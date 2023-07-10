With Pac-12 media days shifted to Las Vegas, where is the FBS powerhouse SEC conducting its 2023 media event? Schedule, list of coaches, and more

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) college football media day is fast approaching, with all 14 teams expected to participate. The conference announced the dates for the event on Thursday, following the shifting of the Pac-12 conference media events to Las Vegas.

The SEC will also be changing its host city. The Grand Hyatt in Nashville is scheduled to host the 2023 Media Days from July 17-20. The conference stated that more detailed event schedule information would be available to student-athletes later.

This marks the inaugural occurrence of this event in Nashville and only the third time it has been held outside of Birmingham. Aside from the upcoming edition in the city of Nashville, the other two editions outside Birmingham were held in Atlanta in 2018 and 2022.

Which teams will take part in the event?

The SEC has announced that all 14 teams in the league will be appearing at the media day. The event will kick off on July 17, with the conference Commissioner, Greg Sankey, meeting the media. He is expected to answer questions about the upcoming entry of Texas and Oklahoma.

The LSU Tigers, Missouri Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are the three teams that will participate on the first day. The second day of the event will see four teams have their turn to meet the public, with Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt taking part.

Answering questions on the event's third day will be Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Razorback, Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats. The event rounds up on July 20 with Ole Miss Rebels, South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers.

Schedule and list of coaches for the 2023 SEC media day

Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State

Monday, July 17

Brian Kelly — LSU

Eliah Drinkwitz — Missouri

Jimbo Fisher — Texas A&M

Tuesday, July 18

Hugh Freeze — Auburn

Kirby Smart — Georgia

Zach Arnett — Mississippi State

Clark Lea — Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 19

Nick Saban — Alabama

Sam Pittman — Arkansas

Billy Napier — Florida

Mark Stoops — Kentucky

Thursday, July 20

Lane Kiffin — Ole Miss

Shane Beamer — South Carolina

Josh Heupel — Tennessee

The SEC Network will broadcast the entirety of media days live across the country. As noted earlier, a comprehensive TV schedule featuring a list of attending athletes will be released by the conference closer to the event for more detailed information.

This will be the conference's last football media day featuring 14 teams. College football powerhouse Texas and Oklahoma are expected to realign with the conference in 2024. With 16 teams, the next media day will feature four teams each on the four-day-long event.

