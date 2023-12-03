"Worst celebrity guest picker on GameDay"- CFB World rips into ESPN for wild choice of guest picker in Comedian Theo Von

ESPN embraced the TikTok trend by featuring comedian Theo Von as the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" this Saturday. Alongside professional analysts like Pat McAfee and Lee Corso, they gathered to make predictions ahead of a busy schedule of college games.

Theo Von was able to bring a unique element to this edition of College GameDay with his unpredictable antics. The comedian's distinctive style stood out during the telecast and drew both praise and criticism from college football fans who tuned in.

Lee Corso's apparent disbelief and difficulty in comprehending Theo's commentary during the pregame show led to a humorous and entertaining exchange during the live TV broadcast, particularly when he was discussing the matchup between Louisville and Florida State.

While a lot of fans admired Von’s time on the show, many others couldn’t help but criticize his usual antics, which college football fans are not familiar with on the pregame show. Let’s take a look at some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter).

Theo Von's odd commentary on College GameDay

A lot of unusual scenarios occurred on College GameDay with Theo Von as a guest picker. It's obviously an edition many college football fans, as well as panelists on the show, will never forget. This edition of the show hits differently whether you love or loathe Von's performance.

One of Von's most noticeable odd commentaries on the show was during the discussion of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game. It seems like there was a bit of a time warp, as Von invoked Jameis Winston's name to discuss Florida State's chances.

However, Pat McAfee cleared up the intended confusion by reminding Von that Heisman winner James Winston had long since left the university. This led Von to pivot and come up with a new rationale or perspective on the matter, further showcasing his unpredictability on the show.

Theo Von also picked Iowa to win over Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game on Saturday. This came as a surprise to many fans considering how heavily favored the Wolverines are to get a win in the game. Fans were stunned when McAfee and Corso backed him on that.

Theo Von appeared to be an odd choice by ESPN when he was announced as the guest picker for this edition of College GameDay. His appearance was certainly a memorable one.