“Worst position ever”: When ex Georgia star Carson Beck opened up about being a backup QB

Miami transfer Carson Beck entered the 2024 season with high expectations. The former Georgia star was coming off a tremendous junior season where he threw for 3941 yards and 24 TDs. He was expected to have a great season and become one of the top QBs selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Before Beck became a star, he was the backup at Georgia. On September 6, he did an interview with Sudu Upadhyay about how he felt during his time as a backup.

"In my opinion, backup quarterback is probably the worst position ever because you're doing all the preparation that the starter's doing," Beck said. "You're doing all the same practices, the same workouts, the same runs. Everything is the exact same, except now you don't get to go out there on Saturday. You're on the sideline and you're watching. Really the only time I get in is scrap time."

Beck then spoke about the added pressure he had entering the 2024 season after breaking out in 2023. He told Upadhyay that he did not think that he would let the pressure affect him.

"Life is definitely a lot different now, especially after last season," Beck said. "Just the expectations, the pressure, just everything that comes from the outside, which I don't think I really let affect me. For me, it's not different, but maybe from the outside perspective, it's different in that way."

Unfortunately for Beck, he did not quite live up to the expectations set for him in 2024. He struggled with interceptions during the season, notably having a five-game stretch when he threw 11 interceptions. He was also forced to end his season early after suffering a right elbow injury in the SEC championship game.

Carson Beck will try to get back on track with the Miami Hurricanes

Carson Beck had a disappointing 2024 season because of his issues with interceptions. However, he did not have a completely hopeless season. He still threw for 3485 yards and 28 TDs. As a result, he still has a chance of regaining some of the hype that he had going into last season.

Beck is taking over for Cam Ward in Miami, who went on to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Mario Cristobal brought Ward in from Washington State last season, and it was a huge success. Fans will be watching closely to see if he can have a similar effect on Carson Beck.

