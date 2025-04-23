“would be a 4th round pick”: CFB fans react as analyst boldly takes Shedeur Sanders’ side amid strong criticism

Shedeur Sanders is a trending topic with the 2025 NFL draft around the corner. The Colorado Buffaloes star has a blend of supporters and detractors, and it seems that comments from the latter are affecting his draft stock.

On Wednesday, NFL analyst Kyle Brandt has noticed the negative publicity surrounding Deion Sanders' son and came to his defense in a video posted on X. However, CFB fans have dropped mixed reactions to the words of the Good Morning Football host. They said,

Another said, "He’s gonna be a bust, everyone knows it."

One added, "Maybe he just isn't good and no one wants him."

Others were more positive about Sanders.

One stated, "Shedeur Sanders is one of the most accurate QBs in college football history. The quote is hate and it’s corny."

Another said, "Spot on, Kyle! Why do this to a young other than jealousy. Look at what the kid did on the field and in the locker room. I remember reading the same about Bradshaw when he came out and Big Ben when he came out and they both had pretty good careers."

Shedeur is fresh off a stellar season with the Colorado Buffaloes. He led the program to a 9-4 record in 2024. He won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his efforts.

Furthermore, Shedeur contributed to Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy win. Hunter was Sanders' primary target in the Buffaloes' offense, and the duo regularly blew away CFB defenders.

Will Shedeur Sanders get picked on Day 1?

The consensus is that Shedeur Sanders will be off the board before the end of Day 1. He is viewed as the QB2 of this year's draft, and there are a few teams that could use a rookie quarterback.

Pro Football Focus has the New Orleans Saints drafting Sanders with the ninth overall pick. The Saints' incumbent starter, Derek Carr, is dealing with a potential season-ending injury, so Sanders can step in and start from Week 1.

ESPN's Peter Schrager sees the Pittsburgh Steelers selecting Sanders just outside the Top 20 with the 21st overall pick. The Steelers, too, need a starting quarterback as they're fresh off losing Russell Wilson and Justin Fields via free agency.

Last but not least, Fox Sports draft analyst Rob Rang has the New York Giants selecting Sanders with the third overall pick. The Giants could have Sanders as Russell Wilson's understudy for a year or two before handing him the keys to the franchise.

