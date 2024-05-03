"Would go to war for him": Former Colorado star backs Shedeur Sanders amid Deion Sanders-Xavier Smith controversy

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders finds himself in the center of a controversy following his comments on former Buffaloes defensive back Xavier Smith's criticism of his father, Deion Sanders.

Xavier Smith, who transferred out of Colorado, publicly criticized Coach Prime's treatment of players. He mentioned feeling like an extra player in the background. Shedeur responded on social media, dismissing Smith's claims and downplaying his contributions to the team. However, this response has drawn criticism, with some questioning his maturity.

But Shedeur isn't without his defenders. Former teammate Tyler Brown, who played alongside Shedeur for three years, has come out in strong support of the quarterback. Brown vouches for Shedeur's character and positive qualities as a teammate and person, saying:

“I’ve been with Shedeur Sanders for 3 years. He’s a phenomenal teammate and an even better human being! We all love him and would go to war with him any day! After he balled out at TCU and I couldn’t play and he knew I was sad. He immediately called me and took the time to see me!”

At the same time, Smith claims Deion Sanders told him he would "waste a year" by staying and effectively pushed him toward transferring. Smith criticized the coach's lack of "compassion" in handling player departures, suggesting a more sensitive approach.

"He was destroying guys' confidence and belief in themselves...The way he did it, it could've been done with a little more compassion,” Smith told The Athletic.

Shedeur Sanders also faces criticism for social media response

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders also got blunt feedback for his fiery response to Xavier Smith by Stephen A. Smith.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith, a close friend of Coach Sanders, offered some pointed advice. Smith acknowledged Shedeur's loyalty to his father but stressed the importance of mature communication. He pointed out that Shedeur's combative response ultimately undermined his defense of his father.

"I say this respectfully to Shilo and Shedeur, two ballers. You're Deion Sanders' sons, that means you will always have my support because I love your daddy like a brother. But it is important that you understand how you're communicating and how you're coming across. Your dad has earned it. They're young, Shedeur and Shilo, I get it, they are protective of the daddy, I get it.

"But somebody needs to tell them and moving forward as you communicate in defense of your dad, and what he's doing, how you communicate and how you come across matters because you represent him and you represent the program and more so Shedeur than Shilo, I'm gonna remind you again. You lost more than you won. What were you doing when you lost?"

Coach Prime has still to comment on the situation while fans and the football community stay divided on the saga.