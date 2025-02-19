Wyatt Milum NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for West Virginia OL

West Virginia Mountaineers offensive lineman Wyatt Milum is expected to hear his name called early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Milum could sneak into the first round but is more likely to be a second-round pick.

NFLDraftBuzz.com ranks Milum as the 32nd-ranked player in the draft and the sixth-ranked offensive lineman in the draft. Here are the three potential landing spots for Milum.

Wyatt Milum NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1 Arizona Cardinals

Wyatt Milum can start at either tackle spot, and could even shift to guard if needed, which makes him an attractive option to several teams.

The Cardinals need to protect Kyler Murray better and Milum is a wise pick. Arizona could draft Milum early in the second round and can compete for a starting job at right tackle with Paris Johnson Jr. anchoring down left tackle.

#2 Chicago Bears

The Bears need to address their offensive line in free agency and the draft. Caleb Williams was the most-sacked quarterback in the league last season.

If Chicago doesn't use its first-round pick on a tackle, using their second-round pick on Wilum is smart. Wilum would solidify Chicago's tackle position with Darnell Wright.

Regardless of when and who Chicago drafts, they need to bring in a couple of offensive linemen to protect Williams.

#3 Kansas City Chiefs

Left tackle was a major issue for the Kansas City Chiefs so taking Wyatt Milum with their first-round pick makes sense.

Milum is coming off his best college season and is an elite pass and run blocker. Milum allowed three sacks in a freshman and that was the last time he gave up a sack as he didn't allow a sack in his final three years.

Milum could be a Day 1 starter at left tackle which would shift Joe Thuney back to guard. In the Super Bowl, the Chiefs offensive line was an issue, so fixing it is a major need.

