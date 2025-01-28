Xavier Worthy college stats: 3 biggest games of former Texas WR ft. Alabama 

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy has taken the NFL by storm as part of the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs receiver corps. He was the star of the show as the Chiefs stormed to a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance after a 32-29 win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC championship game registering 85 yards on six receptions resulting in one touchdown.

What did Worthy's college career for the Longhorns look like before he was selected No. 28 overall by the Chiefs during the 2024 NFL Draft?

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Xavier Worthy Texas stats

Xavier Worthy was an immediate starter for coach Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns when he joined in 2021 and was the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. He played 39 games for the Longhorns registering 26 touchdowns which ranks him at No. 3 in program history, 2,755 receiving yards (No. 4), 197 receptions (No. 6), 564 punt return yards (No. 8). He also recorded a reception in 39 consecutive games which is the third longest streak in program history.

Worthy was also involved in some epic games in his Texas career and his three best include:

#3. Versus Alabama

Xavier Worthy had one of his best performances for Texas in the Longhorns' 34-24 win over the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023 at the Bryant-Denny Stadium which ended then-coach Nick Saban's team's 21-game winning streak. With the score tied at 3-3, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers launched a 44-yard pass that was caught for a touchdown by Worthy.

Worthy finished the game with 75 yards on five receptions resulting in one touchdown.

Expand Tweet

#2. Versus the Kansas Jayhawks

During his freshman season, Xavier Worthy tallied 152 yards on 14 receptions resulting in three touchdowns against the Kansas Jayhawks. The 14 receptions were the second highest registered by a Texas freshman and the three touchdowns were a freshman single-game record. It was his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season making him the only Texas freshman to have ever managed more than two in a season.

#1. Red River Rivalry

In his first Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2021, Xavier Worthy had his best game for the Longhorns. He tallied 261 yards on nine receptions resulting in two touchdowns.

The 261 yards was the second most in a game in program history and was a freshman record. It was also the best output for a Texas player against Oklahoma while the nine receptions were also the fourth-highest for a freshman. As a result of his stellar freshman season, he was awarded true freshman All-American honors by the Football Writers Association of America.

During his postgame news conference after the AFC championship game win, Xavier Worthy took a shot at the Buffalo Bills for trading his pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, the former Texas Longhorns standout is headed to his first Super Bowl after a sensational rookie season in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.