Xavier Worthy NFL draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Texas WR ft. Buffalo Bills

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy declared for the 2024 NFL draft on Tuesday. Worthy spent three seasons with the Longhorns and recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. While in his junior season, he recorded 75 receptions for 1,014 yards and five touchdowns.

Entering the 2024 NFL draft, Worthy is projected to be a late first or early second-round pick. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. lists Worthy as his 17th-ranked prospect entering the draft and has this to say about the prospect:

"Worthy is an electrifying player with the ball in his hands. His quickness and movement in space reminds me a little bit of Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, who starred at Oklahoma and was a first-round pick in 2019. Worthy is tall but very thin.

"He can fly by cornerbacks on vertical routes and take the top off the defense... Worthy also could be a dynamic punt returner at the next level."

After Worthy declared for the draft, here are five landing spots for the Longhorns receiver.

5 landing spots for Xavier Worthy

#1, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills badly need to add to their wide receiver room, and Xavier Worthy makes a lot of sense.

Stefon Diggs is 30, and his production has decreased over the last few weeks. The second option in Gabe Davis is a pending free agent, so adding a dynamic receiver like Worthy makes sense for the Bills.

Buffalo is currently projected to have the 24th pick, which right now would be around the range that Worthy would be selected.

#2, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have an excellent wide receiver room with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

However, Higgins is a pending free agent, and if the Bengals can't re-sign him, they will likely look to draft a wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL draft.

Cincinnati is projected to have the 16th pick, which may be early for Worthy, but perhaps the Bengals could trade back a few selections to land the Longhorn receiver.

#3, Kansas City Chiefs

Xavier Worthy could be a fit for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs desperately need to add to their wide receiver room, and Xavier Worthy would be a great fit for them.

This season has shown that the Chiefs need to overhaul their wide receiver room, as they have had trouble catching the ball and made some key mistakes.

With the Chiefs still having Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce under contract, their Super Bowl window is still open, but the team needs to add a legit No. 1 receiver, which Worthy can be.

#4, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently projected to have the 20th overall selection, which is the perfect range for Xavier Worthy.

For years, Tampa Bay has had a two-headed monster in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at wide receiver. However, Evans is a pending free agent, and if he leaves the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay should draft Worthy with its first pick to replace him.

#5, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis has been a surprise this season, especially after rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was lost for the season.

The Colts should improve their offensive line and add weapons for Richardson. Richardson has proven he has a cannon of an arm, and Worthy would be a great deep ball option for him.

Indianapolis is also projected to draft 21st overall, which is the perfect range for Worthy.