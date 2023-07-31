"Y’all thought I was playing," Show host Jake Crain convinced about Hugh Freeze leading Auburn to title contention, after flipping two 5-star recruits

Jake Crain has been vocal about the fact that Hugh Freeze will bring Auburn back to its feet since he was hired. The sports show host remains confident that the former Ole Miss head coach will do a great job with the Tigers as he approaches his first season.

Freeze made a rare return to the SEC in November 2022 after he was hired as Auburn's head coach. He was given the job with the mandate of returning the program to prominence. The Tigers have ended the last two seasons with a losing record.

After Auburn flipped two five-star prospects in the class of 2024 from Georgia and Alabama, Crain took to Twitter to reinstate his claim. He believes the route to prominence is quite long, and he will be surprised if Hugh Freeze doesn't get the Tigers back there.

“Y’all thought I was playing when I said Hugh Freeze was one of the few who could actually get Auburn back in the hunt. Long way to go but I’ll be damned if he isn’t doing it.”

Hugh Freeze wants to bring the championship back to Auburn

Hugh Freeze's biggest dream with the Auburn Tigers is to bring the national championship back to the program. He made this known in his first press conference after he was hired by the university and believes the goal is one they can achieve.

“I've been fortunate to witness first-hand how special Auburn is during my time as a head coach in the SEC and while visiting my daughter Jordan who attended Auburn and currently lives in the community. I can't wait to work with our student-athletes and the Auburn family to bring championships back to the Plains."

Auburn hasn't been a championship-level team for a while. They last won the national championship in 2010. This was the time Cam Newton led their offense. The program has also not been to the SEC championship game since 2013.

Will Auburn's gamble on Freeze pay off?

Without a doubt, the hiring of Hugh Freeze is a big gamble for Auburn. The decision to employ him as head coach sparked a lot of controversy due to his own troubled past, especially at Ole Miss. Auburn overlooked all of that to have him on board.

There's no denying the fact that Freeze has become an incredibly polarizing figure in the world of college football. However, his exploits as a coach cannot be written off, and this was a major point of attraction for the Auburn athletic department. We wait to see what his tenure brings to the Tigers in the coming years.