"You better get me right now" - When Deion Sanders sent a bold message after Oregon dismantled Colorado 42-6

Deion Sanders had an impressive start to life in Boulder. His Colorado Buffaloes team, which had a roster overhaul during the offseason, started the 2023 season with a 3-0 record, defeating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State. However, Week 4 didn't turn out well for the Buffaloes.

Colorado made a trip to Eugene for the Pac-12 game against Oregon on Sept. 23. The Ducks, led by Dan Lanning, got the better of the Buffaloes in the matchup, defeating them 42-6.

Sanders would then drop a bold message about his team in the postgame press conference.

“I analyze and I understand what we're up against and what we have and what we need,” Sanders said. “One thing I can say honestly and candidly, you better get me right now. This is the worst we're going to be. You better get me right now. (TS-15:30)

Deion Sanders had also sent a clear message to his team on the challenge ahead.

“Get your butt up and let's go," Sanders said. "We ain't got time to have a pity party. Ain't nobody walking around the locker room with napkins and tissues. We got some work to do. I can see the future, and it looks really good." (12:28)

The Pro Football Hall of Famer inherited a team that finished the 2022 season with a 1-11 record and was on a mission to transform it like he did at Jackson State.

Deion Sanders addressed the widespread belief after the Oregon loss

Deion Sanders’ Colorado was a vocal team right from the offseason. Winning the first three games of the season made them even louder. However, the defeat at the Autzen Stadium was seen as a humbling by many.

The coach knew this would be said and he addressed it.

“People around the country will say this is what they needed to humble themselves,” Sanders said. “We wasn’t arrogant or whatever. We’re confident people. If our confidence offends your insecurity, that’s a problem with you, not us. We expect to do well.

“That’s just like saying when you get in a car wreck or something, 'Oh, he needed that to slow him down. You don’t need that. That’s just stupid. That’s just something that happened, and they got the best of us today. That’s just it.”

The loss to Oregon marked the beginning of Colorado's downfall in Deion Sanders' first season in Boulder. The Buffaloes only won one of their eight remaining games in the regular season after the encounter. The victory came against Arizona State in Tempe with a walk-off field goal.

