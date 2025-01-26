Since Ohio State won the inaugural version of the 12-team College Football Playoff on Monday, much has been made of the alleged sheer cost of assembling the championship roster. The narrative is that Ohio State fielded a $20 million roster.

That could have caused a future roster crunch. Wide receivers Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith both reportedly landed seven-figure offers to enter the transfer portal and enroll elsewhere.

But for now, the champ sits in Columbus. And the widespread industry perception is that Ohio State's NIL largesse was a big reason why the transcendent roster was assembled.

One college football insider suspects that Colorado athletic director Rick George should grant his coach a similar war chest to bring a legitimate title contender to Boulder, Colorado.

RJ Young, on "The Number One College Football Show" on YouTube, suggested that Deion Sanders should get the Ryan Day treatment in Colorado.

"Did you see what Ohio State was willing to give Ryan Day to go win the national championship?" Y0ung said. "We have to match it."

Ohio State used its massive financial resources to assemble a top-notch roster and star-studded coaching staff.

Chip Kelly left a Big Ten head coaching position at UCLA to join Ryan Day's staff as offensive coordinator. Ace recruiter Brian Hartline had a co-coordinator title while coaching the Buckeyes' elite wide receivers.

Could Deion Sanders compete on bigger stages with greater backing?

RJ Young believes Colorado needs to increase the assistant coach salary pool to compete with programs like Ohio State. He believes that Colorado can become the kind of program that not only enjoys nine-win seasons but can compete for conference and national championships.

Young used Big 12 rival Arizona State as a blueprint for what Colorado can not only achieve but a program Colorado can surpass.

In reference to reaching the college football playoff, Young said:

"They saw Arizona State do it with less. ... Now, you're right there. You know that if Arizona State can be a team that was picked dead last and win the Big 12 championship and then take Texas into the deep water (in a 39-31, double-overtime loss in the Peach Bowl), Colorado can do the same. They can do it right now."

With more resources (and better performances against BYU), perhaps Coach Prime's Buffaloes can reach the same level in 2025 and beyond.

