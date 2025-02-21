"You don't love people": When Tim Tebow hilariously teased Charles Barkley during NBA on TNT 

Former Florida Gators quarterback and 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow was one of the top players of his generation in terms of popularity. Despite his dominance in college football, leading the Florida Gators to a pair of national championships in The Swamp, he was not able to parlay that into much NFL success.

However, after his football career wrapped up, he appeared on "Inside the NBA", the show hosted by Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, and Kenny Smith, to discuss the upcoming national championship game. However, Barkley noticed that Tebow was wearing a necklace with a key on it and questioned it. It happened to mean a lot to the player and he explained it while comically going after the Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer.

"It represents my book and a girl with special needs gave it to me, so I'm supporting her. Hey man, you don't love people?"

After this, Tebow attempted to return to professional sports as he joined the New York Mets as a minor leaguer as well as an NFL comeback with college coach Urban Meyer, where Tebow changed positions from quarterback to tight end. However, neither one of those saw Tebow play an actual game in the pros.

What is Tim Tebow doing now?

Tim Tebow has long been out of the National Football League and Minor League Baseball scene for a few years, but he still is involved a bit in the sports world. As he prepares for his first child with his wife Demi-Leigh Tebow, he is a college football analyst for the SEC Network, the same conference he spent his collegiate career with.

In addition, Tebow has become a venture capitalist as he is a partner at GOVO Venture Partners to help the firm that is focusing on early-stage companies that happen to be involved with government regulations and entities.

