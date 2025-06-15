"You can't make mistakes": Marcus Freeman looks back at learnings from disheartening Notre Dame vs. Ohio State natty showdown

Marcus Freeman has enjoyed an impressive start to his college football head coaching career. The defensive guru has led the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to three consecutive winning seasons.

The pinnacle of Freeman's career is his leading the Fighting Irish to the 2024-25 national championship game. However, the game ended in a loss to Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes.

Speaking to Joel Klatt, Marcus Freeman discussed what he learned from the natty loss. Freeman said on the "Joel Klatt Show":

"In those biggest games, in those biggest moments, you got to play your best. You can't make mistakes against a team like Ohio State."

Marcus Freeman wondered out loud about what he didn’t do as the coach of the Fighting Irish in that moment. Freeman and his side put up a decent fight in the natty game, but ultimately lost 34-23.

The game looked done and dusted early in the second half as the Buckeyes amassed a 31-7 lead in the third quarter. However, Freeman's troops charged back to make the scoreline a little more respectable.

Ultimately, a 56-yard completion from Will Howard to Jeremiah Smith iced out the game in the fourth quarter.

What's next for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Marcus Freeman is now gearing up for his fourth season as the head coach of the Fighting Irish. He is one of the most promising coaches in collegiate sports and has a good thing going in Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will kick off their 2025 campaign with a trip to Miami to face off with the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes have a new quarterback in Carson Beck, fresh off a solid two-year starting stint with Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs. Freeman will look to game plan around Beck's skill set, and potentially start this year's campaign with a crucial win.

Other significant fixtures in the regular season are games against USC, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Stanford. The goal for Freeman and his troops is to return to the national championship game and pull off a win against any opponent that they meet at the stage.

Marcus Freeman will fancy his side's chances as they've improved in every season since he took over. That will give them hope ahead of a 2025-26 campaign that promises much.

