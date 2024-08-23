"You're not going to Auburn": Former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa reportedly warned younger brother Taulia during transfer talks 

In the world of college football, players transferring to different schools have become more widely accepted. That seemingly happened with Tua and Taulia Tagovailoa. Tua's younger brother had one more season of eligibility remaining and contemplated joining the 2023 NFL draft or transferring from Maryland to a new school.

In an excerpt from the book The Price: What It Takes to Win in College Football's Era of Chaos by Armen Keteyian and John Talty, there was an interesting story regarding Taulia Tagovailoa.

In the book, the authors dive into his potential decision to leave the Maryland Terrapins via transfer portal. Below is an excerpt from the book that is available for preorder by clicking here.

"When (athletic director Damon) Evans heard the rumors about Tagovailoa leaving were real, his instruction to Locksley was simple: We can't let him leave. On the verge of what everyone expected to be a breakout season for Maryland football, the loss of Taulia could be devastating," it reads.

One of the interesting facts is that his older brother and current Miami Dolphins quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, went to the Alabama Crimson Tide and that changed the situation for Taulia before he could make the move.

"Complicating matters was a belief that Taulia's father, Galu, was pushing him to secure the biggest possible offer. It got serious enough that Tua, now with the Miami Dolphins, got involved. Tua, who won Locksley his first national championship in 2017, couldn't stand to let his younger brother go to Alabama's biggest rival. 'We're an Alabama family,' Tua told his younger brother. 'You're not going to Auburn.'" h/t CBS Sports

What did Taulia Tagovailoa decide to do?

Taulia Tagovailoa would wind up making a decision ahead of the 2023 college football season and remaining loyal to the Maryland Terrapins instead of transferring. Statistically, it would pay off for him in his final collegiate season as he would have a career-high in both passing touchdowns and total touchdowns.

Taulia Tagovailoa would finish the 2023 season going 290-of-437 (66.4%) for 3,377 yards with 25 passing touchdowns and 111 interceptions.

He would also run for a career-high five rushing touchdowns. Taulia Tagovailoa also bagged an incredible record, as he now holds the Maryland Terrapins' all-time passing touchdown leader with 73 passing touchdowns.

