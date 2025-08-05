“You didn't see us jumping up and down”: When Greg Sankey called out FSU and defended Georgia’s playoff worth

Months after Florida State’s controversial exclusion from the College Football Playoff in the 2023 season, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey aired his view on the widespread argument. The Seminoles were left out of the playoffs despite finishing the regular season undefeated.

In an interview with Jacksonville’s 1010 XL radio in July 2024, Sankey shared his perspective on the 2023 playoff selection, defending Georgia’s exclusion and implying Florida State’s argument was less justified. The Bulldog finished sixth in the final CFP ranking, just behind the Seminoles.

“Georgia was one of the best four teams (in the country) and didn’t get in (to the playoff), but you didn’t see us jumping up and down and complaining and hanging national championship banners,” said Sankey.

Georgia also finished the regular season undefeated in 2023. However, unlike Florida State, Kirby Smart's team failed to win the conference title, falling to Alabama in Atlanta. That ruled out the Bulldogs, who led the CFP ranking until final selection, from securing a spot.

The quartet of Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama secured the spots in the final season of a four-team CFP. Georgia was seeking its third straight national championship, and making the playoffs alongside the Crimson Tide would have given Greg Sankey’s SEC a better chance.

Greg Sankey clarified why he made the claim about Georgia

In the weeks after the 2023 CFP selection, frustration from Florida State fans significantly stirred college football discussions. The controversy largely questioned the integrity of the CFP committee.

Greg Sankey’s remark was seen as a subtle critique of how the Seminoles reacted to exclusion. On The Opening Kickoff on WNSP-FM 105.5 in Mobile the next day, Sankey provided additional context to clarify the comment he had made the previous day.

“People act like I was confident I knew something,” Sankey explained, referencing the event leading up to the release of CFP last season. “I don’t know until the selections are made.

“We had actually visited with both University of Alabama and University of Georgia about an approach. We really respected the tone they were prepared to share. … We had a statement that was clear that we had a different view, and we were going to move on.”

Greg Sankey’s claim can be backed up with the result of the Orange Bowl game between Georgia and Florida State. The Bulldogs secured a 63-3 victory over the Seminoles, with numerous FSU key players choosing to sit out the game to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

