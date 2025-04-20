"You have to step in the limelight of being a leader": When QB Steve Angeli shared his take on commanding Notre Dame offense 

A few months after playing the most meaningful snaps of his career until now, Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli entered the transfer portal.

The Westfield, New Jersey, quarterback was expected to compete with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey for the starting job this season, but after falling behind in the race, he decided to enter the transfer portal.

We look back at a video from 2022 when he was at Bergen Catholic High School and talked about being the leader of an offense like Notre Dame's.

"Being a quarterback you obviously have to step right in the limelight of being a leader in every aspect of your life. You can't just be on the field while you're out here for two hours or three hours during a game.

"It has to be off the field, in the classroom, whenever you are in your hometown ... or maybe I'm out in South Bend. You have to be a leader in every aspect of your life," Steve Angeli said (1:53).

According to 247 Sports, Steve Angeli was a 3-star prospect in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 43 quarterback in the class and committed to Notre Dame in March 2021.

Angeli was relegated to the bench for most of his time at South Bend, backing up transfer quarterbacks Sam Hartman (Wake Forest) in 2023 and Riley Leonard (Duke) last year.

In two seasons with the Golden Domers, the 6-2, 205-pound passer completed 58 of 82 passing attempts for 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception in relief duty and was a part of the team that lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in last season's CFP National Championship Game.

Steve Angeli made his mark at Notre Dame

Even though he had limited playing time in South Bend, the signal caller took that to heart in last season's Orange Bowl, leading the Irish to their first points in a 27-24 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

On that occasion, Steve Angeli filled in for Riley Leonard toward the end of the first half and connected on six of seven passes for 44 yards. The Fighting Irish ended up kicking a field goal to shorten the deficit to 10-3 at the end of the first half.

Those points were pivotal for the Fighting Irish, as Penn State had bottled up the Irish offense up to that point. Leonard came back in the second half and led the Irish to a close win and a berth in the national title game.

