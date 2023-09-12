"You cannot take off your helmet" - Deion Sanders Reacts to Son Shedeur Sanders' on-field controversies against Nebraska in Week 2 game

There were several controversial moments Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, was involved in during Saturday's game against Nebraska.

He had a scene with Nebraska coach Mat Rhule before the game when the Cornhuskers team converged at the center of the field. With the Cornhuskers standing on the Colorado logo, Shedeur Sanders went to disrupt the meeting, tagging the move as disrespect.

On the latest episode of Undisputed, Deion Sanders said he wasn't aware of that scenario earlier, but did notice Shedeur's helmet removal during the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I didn't hear about that until I saw it during Shedeur's presser," Sanders said. "I had no idea. All I know is that during the game when Shedeur had his Heisman-like scramble, he took off his helmet and started strutting.

"I said, 'Come here, boy. Come here.' I turned into daDador a minute. I said, 'Son, you cannot do that. You cannot take off your helmet.' He said, 'Dad, it's personal.'"

Rhule responds to Shedeur Sanders' claim of disrespect

Matt Rhule responded to Shedeur Sanders' assertion on Monday, saying that Nebraska has a tradition of gathering at midfield in every stadium to offer prayers for blessings.

“We do it at every stadium," Rhue said. "We go (to the middle of the field), we pray for blessings. They came in. I asked them if they wanted — I asked Shedeur — if they wanted to pray with us. I pray over every field — I’m a public official, but I can have my faith. I say pray. It’s nondenominational. We have Muslim guys, non-believers.”

The whole situation is spurred by the intense rivalry between Colorado and Nebraska, which Deion Sanders has educated his players on, tagging the matchup "personal." The Buffaloes and the Cornhuskers played each other from 1948 until they both left the Big 12 in 2010.

Deion Sanders continues to remain in the spotlight

The rivalry game between Colorado and Nebraska generated loads of controversy after the game with many talking about the pregame issue. This has kept the impressive Deion Sanders' team under the limelight following their unlikely start to the 2023 college football season.

Aside from their winning performances, Colorado has generated a lot of frenzy since their opening game against TCU for one antic or the other. Without a doubt, they could become one of the most talked about teams in college football throughout the season.

Looking to place a bet on Week 2's college football games? Explore our best offer for new users on FanDuel