"You would think he has 10 toes": Shelomi Sanders pushes dad Deion Sanders to limits as Coach Prime gets back on feet in pursuit of full recovery

It's been a trying offseason for Deion Sanders. The Colorado coach is dealing with an unspecified medical condition, and he's hardly been able to coordinate training sessions with the Buffaloes.However, with the 2025 season around the corner, Coach Prime posted an encouraging video on Instagram. He was accompanied by his youngest child, Shelomi Sanders.“Hey guys, favorite child here, number one child here,&quot; Shelomi said on Saturday. &quot;We just ran 1.3 miles. He’s (Deion) kind of fast, you would think he has 10 toes.”Deion looked to be in good spirits in the reel.&quot;1.3 Miles done and in the books for this morning,&quot; Deion wrote. &quot;It’s so much easier when u have someone with u to push u and challenge u. That’s what we did for each other! God is using u babygirl @shelomisanders ! #Dad/CoachPrime #Kidsrankings today and the Truth will set them free. Be honest withcho kids.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelomi is Coach Prime's youngest daughter. She was born on Dec. 14, 2003, to Deion and Pilar Sanders. Shelomi is also a college basketball player of Alabama A&amp;M.Coach Prime has supported her collegiate career every step of the way. She started with the Jackson State Tigers before joining the Bulldogs. The versatile guard will look to make an impact with her team and potentially earn a spot in the next year's WNBA draft.Deion Sanders attended 2025 Big 12 Media DaysDeion Sanders took part in this year's Big 12 Media Days. The coach answered a series of questions from the press ahead of his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes.Coach Prime was asked about his health challenges.&quot;(The) Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bull junk,&quot; Sanders said on July 10. &quot;So I am really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I am not here to talk about my health. I am here to talk about my team. I am looking good. I am living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world.&quot;The Buffaloes will start the campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It will be Deion's first season coaching at the collegiate level without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, on the roster. The program will also be without superstar athlete Travis Hunter, who the Jacksonville Jaguars selected at No. 2 in April.