  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "You would think he has 10 toes": Shelomi Sanders pushes dad Deion Sanders to limits as Coach Prime gets back on feet in pursuit of full recovery

"You would think he has 10 toes": Shelomi Sanders pushes dad Deion Sanders to limits as Coach Prime gets back on feet in pursuit of full recovery

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jul 19, 2025 16:46 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
Shelomi Sanders pushes dad Deion Sanders to limits as Coach Prime gets back on feet in pursuit of full recovery (image credit: IMAGN)

It's been a trying offseason for Deion Sanders. The Colorado coach is dealing with an unspecified medical condition, and he's hardly been able to coordinate training sessions with the Buffaloes.

Ad

However, with the 2025 season around the corner, Coach Prime posted an encouraging video on Instagram. He was accompanied by his youngest child, Shelomi Sanders.

“Hey guys, favorite child here, number one child here," Shelomi said on Saturday. "We just ran 1.3 miles. He’s (Deion) kind of fast, you would think he has 10 toes.”

Deion looked to be in good spirits in the reel.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"1.3 Miles done and in the books for this morning," Deion wrote. "It’s so much easier when u have someone with u to push u and challenge u. That’s what we did for each other! God is using u babygirl @shelomisanders ! #Dad/CoachPrime #Kidsrankings today and the Truth will set them free. Be honest withcho kids."
Ad
Ad

Shelomi is Coach Prime's youngest daughter. She was born on Dec. 14, 2003, to Deion and Pilar Sanders. Shelomi is also a college basketball player of Alabama A&M.

Coach Prime has supported her collegiate career every step of the way. She started with the Jackson State Tigers before joining the Bulldogs. The versatile guard will look to make an impact with her team and potentially earn a spot in the next year's WNBA draft.

Ad
Ad

Deion Sanders attended 2025 Big 12 Media Days

Deion Sanders took part in this year's Big 12 Media Days. The coach answered a series of questions from the press ahead of his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes.

Coach Prime was asked about his health challenges.

"(The) Athletic, sometimes y'all be on that bull junk," Sanders said on July 10. "So I am really not going to tell you much. You know that. But I am not here to talk about my health. I am here to talk about my team. I am looking good. I am living lovely. God has truly blessed me. Not a care in the world, not a want or desire in the world."
Ad

The Buffaloes will start the campaign against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. It will be Deion's first season coaching at the collegiate level without his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, on the roster.

The program will also be without superstar athlete Travis Hunter, who the Jacksonville Jaguars selected at No. 2 in April.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications