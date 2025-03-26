"You want to get on your knees and say thank you": When Hugh Freeze recalled his emotional return to SEC

Hugh Freeze is a seasoned veteran in college football. He took over the Auburn Tigers' job on Nov. 29, 2022.

Freeze joined Auburn after head coaching stints with Lambuth, Arkansas State, Ole Miss and Liberty. He worked with these teams primarily as an offensive-minded head coach.

A few years ago, during an interview with ESPN College Football, Hugh Freeze described how he felt when he got the call to coach the Auburn Tigers:

"It's really surreal. You know, obviously, I'm very familiar with how rich in tradition and proud this program is, and to go from utter despair and disappointment when you last coached in the SEC to being named the 31st head football coach for the Auburn Tigers. ... "When I got that news it was just one of those moments when you just want to get on your knees and say thank you."

Hugh Freeze is undertaking a slow but steady rebuild in the most stacked conference in college football.

How has Hugh Freeze performed in the SEC?

Hugh Freeze got his first head coaching gig in the SEC when the Ole Miss Rebels hired him on Dec. 5, 2011.

Freeze famously spoke about wanting to retire as a Rebel at his introductory news conference.

Hugh Freeze had a successful spell with the Rebels. From 2012 to 2015, he posted four consecutive winning seasons and led the team to three bowl wins. However, his last season at Ole Miss was forgettable. He finished with a 5-7 record and wasn't eligible for a bowl game.

Freeze was 39-25 in five seasons at Ole Miss.

Hugh Freeze's next chance to coach an SEC team came in November 2022. He received the call from the Auburn Tigers and promptly joined the program.

Freeze is still searching for his first winning season at Auburn, going 6-7 in 2023 and 5-7 in 2024, but that hasn't dampened his spirit in the locker room. To kick off the team's renaissance, Freeze and his troops will aim for a significantly better 2025 campaign.

