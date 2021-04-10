Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears Prediction & Match Preview - April 10, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Missouri State Bears enter their spring season finale this Saturday when they host the Youngstown State Penguins. Missouri State is currently (4-4) and ranked 15th in the latest FCS polls. They're coming off three straight wins over ranked opponents heading into the meeting with the Penguins.

The Youngstown State Penguins are entering their road game against the Bears with a (1-5) record. Their lone win came against a tough South Dakota team on the road last month. The Penguins are coming off a hard fought loss to Western Illinois last weekend 27-24.

Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 10, 2021

Time: 3PM EST

How to watch: ESPN+

Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears: Head to Head | FCS Football

Youngstown State Penguins

The Youngstown State Penguins and Missouri State Bears are set to meet for the 21st time on Saturday. Youngstown State owns a head-to-head series lead against the Bears (15-5). The Bears have not faired well against the Penguins at home, posting a record of (3-7).

This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2017 season. The two programs have split the last eight meetings coming into their matchup on Saturday. Youngstown State has won four straight games against the Missouri State Bears.

Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears: Team News | FCS Football

Youngstown State Penguins

The Youngstown State Penguins are being led by their first-year head coach Doug Phillips. Phillips has a rich past when it comes to coaching, spending time with Bowling Green State University, University of Cincinnati, Ohio State, and Iowa State. He's looking to lead Youngstown State to a huge victory over the Bears on Saturday.

Former YSU Safety (2010-2014) & Assistant Coach - DL / Defensive Coordinator (2016-2019) Donald D’Alesio has been named to the @Chiefs staff.



D’Alesio had 274 career tackles while starting 44 contests and playing in 48 in his playing career here at YSU.#ProGuins // #GritU https://t.co/tNL4C5g9cV pic.twitter.com/98ww3U3utu — Youngstown State Football (@ysufootball) April 5, 2021

Penguins junior running back Jaleel McLaughlin has been a major contributor in their attack. McLaughlin has rushed for 597 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 114 carries this spring season for the Penguins offense.

The Penguins are led on defense by their linebackers Grant Dixon and Griffin Hoak. Dixon has registered 43 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one interception. Hoak has registered 43 total tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss in the spring season for the Penguins defense.

#15 Missouri State Bears

Missouri State Bears

The Missouri State Bears are being led by head coach Bobby Petrino. Petrino was named head football coach at Missouri State on January 16, 2020. With a win on Saturday, Petrino will lead the Bears to a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title for the first time since 1990.

Saying tomorrow's game is a BIG ONE is an understatement!



Here's a quick preview of the most highly anticipated #MSUBears game in recent memory



Kick-off at 2 p.m. - 🕑 pic.twitter.com/0CA6A4WGtr — MO STATE Football (@MOStateFootball) April 9, 2021

Missouri State quarterback Matt Struck posted a (2-0) record as a starter and won the MVFC Newcomer of the Week honors after his performance against Southern Illinois. Struck completed 69% of his passes for 245 passing yards and a touchdown. Matt Struck joined the Missouri State football program in January after spending time at Idaho State, where he threw for 2,334 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in 2019.

The Missouri State Bears defense has adopted the name "Sack City" because of their ability to reach the quarterback. That name continues this season, with the Bears sacking opposing quarterbacks 26 times this spring. There has been a total of 17 different defensive players for Missouri State that have contributed to sacks on the quarterback this season.

Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears: Projected Starters | FCS Football

Youngstown State Penguins

QB: Mark Waid

RB: Jaleel McLaughlin

WR: Natavious Payne, Malik Mbodj, Jake Coates

TE: Jake Benio

#15 Missouri State Bears

QB: Matt Struck

RB: Celdon Manning

WR: Damoriea Vick, Lorenzo Thomas, Jordan Murray

TE: Isaac Smith

Youngstown State Penguins vs #15 Missouri State Bears: Prediction | FCS Football

Youngstown State may be entering the game against the 15th ranked Missouri State Bears with a (1-5) record, but five losses have been close. The Penguins utilized their rushing attack by designing quarterback runs and read-options. If Youngstown State can develop a steady running game, Missouri State could be in for a long game on Saturday.

The Missouri State Bears are being led by a veteran head coach and will be ready for whatever Youngstown State throws at them. Missouri State will ride the hot hand of senior quarterback Matt Struck. Struck will continue his success and lead the Bears to a victory over the Penguins on Saturday. For the first time since 1990 the Missouri State Bears will win a share of the MVFC title.

Predictions: Missouri State Bears 24, Youngstown State 21