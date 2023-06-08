At a time, the Georgia Bulldogs boasted of having the biggest pull in college football. However, Sammy Brown turned them down to commit to Clemson. This has put the Tigers fans in a frenzy all over the internet, making fun of Georgia and their fans.

After an official visit to Clemson last weekend, Brown made his commitment to the university ahead of Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. Ranked as the number one linebacker and the fifth overall prospect in the 2024 class, he is definitely a huge acquirement for Clemson.

More devastating for the Bulldogs is that the linebacker is rated the No. 1 player in the state of Georgia for the 2024 recruiting class. Despite living in close proximity to the university campus, he has decided to pursue his college career with the Tigers instead.

Setback in Georgia's 2024 class recruitment momentum

The Bulldogs' recruitment for the 2024 class has gained significant momentum in the last couple of weeks. The program has been able to secure numerous top-rated commitments, most notably the nation's top-ranked player, quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Since assuming the role of head coach for the Bulldogs in 2016, Kirby Smart has maintained a consistent track record. He has recruited at a top-three level year after year. This trend is expected to continue in the 2024 recruiting cycle.

The program has recorded 17 commitments in the 2024 class. This also includes five-star players like Ellis Robinson IV and DeMarcus Reddick. However, missing out on the linebacker is a huge blow to the rhythm of their recruitment for the class.

In what was seen as a big win by the Clemson fans, they haven’t held back in throwing tantrums at their rival. The social space has witnessed wild reactions of the fans celebrating their win and augmenting what is considered a loss for their counterpart. Below are some of the reactions online:

✌️ @cartierIord @Hayesfawcett3 UGA fans gonna say he wasn’t really a take due to their previous LB class @Hayesfawcett3 UGA fans gonna say he wasn’t really a take due to their previous LB class

Nawf King @theNawfKing @Hayesfawcett3 @sammybrown_ Dabo went into Georgia and got him right from the dawgs! Big time recruiting win for the tigers. @Hayesfawcett3 @sammybrown_ Dabo went into Georgia and got him right from the dawgs! Big time recruiting win for the tigers.

Thunder Storm @Thunder74908893 @Hayesfawcett3 @sammybrown_ Sammy Brown commiting to Clemson has a lot of butt hurt fans across the country. @Hayesfawcett3 @sammybrown_ Sammy Brown commiting to Clemson has a lot of butt hurt fans across the country. https://t.co/cfSOBfWkXG

Your boy J @YourboyJ9 @Hayesfawcett3 . Georgia fans are not going to be happy about this. Get ready for the tears @sammybrown_ Clemson just went into Georgia and stole their best player. Georgia fans are not going to be happy about this. Get ready for the tears @Hayesfawcett3 @sammybrown_ Clemson just went into Georgia and stole their best player 😮. Georgia fans are not going to be happy about this. Get ready for the tears😭😭

What Brown's commitment means for Clemson

As the ninth player to commit to Clemson in the 2024 cycle, Brown has the opportunity to join an esteemed group. The program has been able to secure the commitment of top-rated players like Bryant Wesco, Christian Bentacur, TJ Moore and Hevin Brown-Shuler.

Former star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, retains the title of Clemson's highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era. However, the Georgia native still ranks among the Clemson Tigers' most highly regarded recruits of all time.

If he ends up signing with the Tigers, he would be in a tie for the 10th position alongside the program’s standout edge rusher KJ Henry. Notably, Brown is considered Clemson’s highest-ranked linebacker recruit since Harold Perkins in 2022.

