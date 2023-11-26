Zach Frazier Injury Update: Latest news on the WVU OL after Baylor faceoff

West Virginia's Zach Frazier left the game against Baylor on Saturday after sustaining an injury. The center hobbled to the sideline after assisting wide receiver Hudson Clement to secure a first down.

Frazier received medical attention from the trainers on the sideline. He was subsequently taken to the locker room and did not return to the Mountaineers' last game of the regular season.

Zach Frazier's injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

After the game on Saturday, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown provided an update on Frazier, noting that he has a significant injury. Brown acknowledged the uncertainty about the duration of his absence but indicated that he is likely to miss the upcoming bowl game.

“This is how smart he is and how tough he is — he had an injury that’s significant, not something that’s going to be long term, but he probably won’t play in the bowl game,” Brown said. “He limps off because he knows it’s a 10-second runoff if he stays down."

“He’s got a lower leg injury and he limps off on one leg to avoid a 10-second run-off. I think that speaks to his intelligence, how tough he is and he’s a great player. I plan on doing this for a long time, I don’t think I’ll ever coach a center that’s better.”

What happened to Zach Frazier?

Zach Frazier got injured in the final quarter of the game against Baylor on Saturday. The offensive lineman played a crucial role in physically carrying Hudson Clement to a first down. However, the effort resulted in an injury for him.

He would limp to the sideline, and upon reaching out of bounds, he would promptly go down. The injury was significant and was deemed not fit to continue. While the center couldn't complete the game against the Bears, his efforts were noteworthy.

When will Zach Frazier return?

When Zach Frazier will return is not known yet, as he will be out of action for a while. Coach Neal Brown already ruled him out of the bowl game, which means he might have played his last game for West Virginia. The offensive lineman is expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Frazier has just completed his fourth season at West Virginia. He had an impressive record, starting in the past 37 games at center for WVU and being a starter in 46 of the team's last 47 games. The Fairmont, West Virginia native is expected to be an early-round pick in 2024.