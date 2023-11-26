Zak Zinter NFL draft projection: How high will the Michigan OL go?

Senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter of the Michigan Wolverines decided to return to the program last season instead of entering the NFL draft. He has proven to be one of the best offensive linemen in the nation and has been one of the best players on a loaded Michigan Wolverines team.

Zineter has shown the ability to block well in both the passing and running games. But exactly how high will the Michigan Wolverines product be drafted? Let's take a look at some of the experts' analysis and discuss where he will wind up in April's 2024 NFL draft.

Zak Zinter's NFL draft projection

Zak Zinter is regarded as one of the country's best offensive linemen. He is a finalist for the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award this season, and he has been named a Midseason All-American by various publications.

Everyone, including ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., appears to be smitten with Zak Zinter's skill.

"He's durable, he's a veteran, he's a plug and play starter. Zak Zinter is literally the second-highest rated guard behind only Troy Fautanu, who is playing left tackle but will be a guard in the NFL. Zinter comes in now as the second-highest rated guard with a second round grade." H/t On3

Zinter is going to be a star on the offensive line in the National Football League. Standing at 6' 6", 322 pounds, he is going to make sure the quarterback is protected at all times.

CBS Sports sees Zinter as a first-round pick, as the Seattle Seahawks drafted the Michigan lineman.

"Last year, [the Seahawks] found bookend tackles with Charles Cross, Abe Lucas. You've got a really solid unit to build around moving forward. They need some help along the interior, and I think [Zak] Zinter is a player that will help shore that up a little bit."

"According to TruMedia, he's allowed two hurries and one pressure this year, zero sacks. Just a really big, physical player who should be able to make an impact in the trenches."

It is clear that people are betting high on Zinter's abilities on the offensive line, and seeing him as a late first-round pick or at the top of the second round makes a lot of sense. Whatever team makes a big playoff run can feel like they have the opportunity to steal a quality offensive lineman off the board.