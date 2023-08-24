Zero media revenue for SMU if ACC move gets confirmed; deal not the same for Stanford and Cal's move from the Pac-12 for ACC expansion

The realignment of SMU, Stanford and Cal to the Atlantic Coast Conference seems to be getting closer than ever. The situation within the ACC is expected to change after the three universities initially failed to get enough votes required for admission into the league.

According to college football insider Pete Thamel, SMU will receive no media revenue in their first seven years in the ACC should the move be confirmed. This was the concession offered by the Mustangs for admission into the league as they aim to become a Power Five school.

Cal and Stanford, on the other hand, will be joining the ACC on a different deal. The two Pac-12 schools will receive a reduced share of the conference distribution in their initial years. Notably, the Golden Bears and Cardinal will receive the same amount in conference earnings.

SMU can rely on its pool of donors

The will to receive no media broadcast revenue for its first seven years in the ACC will come as a big surprise to many. However, SMU has long held the ambition to become a Power Five school, and for the school, that might not be too much to sacrifice to achieve the dream.

On the financial aspect, the university can leverage its group of donors to keep things running during the seven years without media revenue. The university donors have committed millions to the Mustangs athletic department over the years and will be ready to do more.

A move to the Power Five gives SMU the exposure it aims for, offering its athletic department a higher reputation within the realms of college sports. This could ensure more funding and support from its donor base.

Will Florida State and Clemson agree to the expansion?

Florida State and Clemson are undoubtedly the ACC's two biggest teams, and both schools have been working on leaving the conference for a while. Notably, the two universities are part of the four teams that voted against the possibility of an expansion two weeks ago.

It doesn't appear likely that the Seminoles and Tigers will be in support of the addition of Cal, Stanford and SMU. However, they can't stop the league's expansion should either North Carolina or North Carolina State flip their initial decisions and vote in favor of expansion.

Without a doubt, this could further intensify their push to leave the conference. Nonetheless, the obstacle of a $120 million exit fee as well as the need to challenge the grant of rights in court remains in their way. It will be interesting to see how things unfold with the league.