10 best Aquaman comics explored ahead of WB's controversial sequel

The Amber Heard/Johnny Depp trial carries on into their sixth week, with reports about Heard fighting to keep her role in the upcoming Aquaman 2 movie. Jason Momoa and James Wan reportedly went to bat for Heard to keep her role intact. The future isn't definite, so fans are unsure of what will happen with the King of Atlantis's sequel movie.

We know that Momoa has proven that Aquaman is not the lamest superhero in comics. He has a robust set of powers that puts him up there with the likes of Superman. After all, he is a Justice League member for a reason. It's easy to knock down a character that speaks to ocean life if you've never read the comics.

For starters, Arthur Curry has superhuman strength, which is a must-have if you're swimming through the rough currents of the open sea. He can communicate with all aquatic life from vast distances. On top of that, he can breathe underwater, see in total darkness, leap great distances, and has limited sonar. Catch yourself one of his stories written by a great writer, and you'll have a different perspective.

Dive into these Aquaman comics

1) The Trench

The Trench shows that Aquaman is no joke (Image via DC Comics)

If one wants to see how important Aquaman is to the DCU and how powerful he is, they need to look no further because Aquaman: The Trench does the job. After the events of Flashpoint, Geoff Johns took on the role of breathing new life into Arthur Curry to make him relevant.

The Trench did the trick because not only did Ivan Reis's art make the creatures intimidating, Johns' wrote a fast-paced story that intrigued and kept fans turning the page. It showed Arthur Curry earning the title of King and the respect of a hero. Since it was a fresh start for the character, this is a perfect point for new fans to jump on.

2) American Tidal

Arthur loses his hook in favor of something more on the mystic side of things (Image via DC Comics)

Not only does Arthur lose his hook in favor of a hand made from water (a gift from The Lady of the Lake), American Tidal puts him in the role of a savior rather than a warrior. The story is a bit silly because Arthur scrambles to rescue San Diego, California, as part of it sinks into the Pacific, only to learn that it's unnecessary.

Saving the city becomes moot when Arthur learns that its citizens can already breathe underwater. At this point, he has been banished from Atlantis, so Arthur makes his new home in Sub Diego. It's a low-stakes story that does an excellent job at defining Aquaman's heroism while weaving in a slow-burning mystery.

3) Atlantis Chronicles

Atlantis Chronicles is a story about Arthur Curry without him (Image via DC Comics)

This title might not feature Arthur Curry, but it deepens the mythology and legend behind the great city of Atlantis. Peter David pens a magical story that examines varying perspectives from multiple characters within the great kingdom. And Estaban Maroto fleshes out the pages with beautiful illustrations, giving life to Atlantis.

Again, it might not feature Aquaman, but it's worth a read to understand the Atlantean culture. It shows characters only otherwise heard mentioned by Arthur in future Aquaman titles and cements the importance of Atlantis in the DCU. By the end of this seven-issue arc, fans are shown the impact Arthur's birth had on the kingdom.

4) Death of a Prince

Death of a Prince shows the pain of losing a child (Image via DC Comics)

Death is not a new concept for comic books. What is new is the deliberate murder of a child because DC heroes aren't allowed to be happy. Defining Black Manta as Arthur's archnemesis came with a price. It's easily one of the darkest moments in comics, especially from a story written in the '70s.

Arthur continues to deal with the death of his son, and it can be relatable in one of the worst ways. It also brought some tension between him and Mera, with Mera blaming Arthur for their loss.

5) The Crown Comes Down

Crown Comes Down (Image via DC Comics)

Dan Abnett crafted a beautiful story for the King of Atlantis in 2016, and The Crown Comes Down is a masterful conclusion. It deals with high fantasy story elements while simultaneously modernizing the hero. There are unbelievable fights with magic and epic battles on a grand scale.

It's a story that dives into the core of Aquaman and Atlantis, showing the politics the King must contend with. This story landed Mera a major co-starring role and spun into a miniseries. The Crown Comes Down was the definitive take on the character at its release.

6) The Deluge

The Deluge (Image via DC Comics)

It's one thing to defeat a hero in combat. It's something on a grander scale to ruin that hero's public image. Batman and Superman have suffered through such a scheme from some of their rogues'. The Deluge shows Black Manta put Arthur Curry through a similar trial with systematic planning and execution.

Black Manta uses the secret terrorist organization NEMO agents to destabilize relations between Atlantis and the surface world. This leads to the fulfillment of a prophesized all-out war: The Deluge.

7) The Drowned Earth

Drowned Earth (Image via DC Comics)

Scott Snyder is a well-known writer for his work on Batman and his creator-owned comics. When he took on the writing duties on Aquaman, fans knew it was going to be a deep and compelling story. He didn't disappoint.

Aquaman is commonly seen as a joke by many, so many of his stories strive to change that perspective. Drowned Earth delivers in that aspect. It all starts with the death of Poseidon and evolves into something more significant than most members of the Justice League are accustomed to solving.

8) The Drowning

Drowning (Image via DC Comics)

Dan Abnett has a knack for showing Arthur acts as a King. His use of politics delivered through discussions with the surface world is top-notch. He has to deal with the minor problem of being framed for a crime that Atlantis had no part in. This is DC Rebirth's Aquaman.

9) The Triton Saga

Triton Saga (Image via DC Comics)

The Triton Saga solidifies Aquaman's place among the Justice League and as one of the most powerful beings in the DCU. If American Tidal is a low-stakes story, then The Triton Saga is a high-stakes tale. It follows Aquaman as he goes up against literal gods without a blink. Triton, son of Poseidon, rises from the ocean's depths and poses a threat to the world.

This iteration of Aquaman would inspire Jason Momoa's version on the big screen with his edgy appearance and imposing demeanor. While it is an ocean-centric story in Atlantis, it shows the importance Arthur serves for the world as a whole.

10) Thicker Than Water

Thicker Than water gives Aquaman a new look (Image via DC Comics)

This four-part miniseries attempted to revitalize the character by giving him a new look and reworking one of Arthur's oldest enemies. Neal Ponzer and Craig Hamilton redefined Ocean Master, Arthur's half-brother, as a sorcerer and a severe threat. In reality, the new camouflage suit Arthur wore kept fans wanting more.

When several ancient talismans in Atlantis are stolen, Arthur Curry goes undercover searching for these artifacts, and they're thieves. Along the way, fans are shown new and exotic civilizations under the waves that continue to be a part of Aquaman comics.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is slated for release in theaters on March 17, 2023.

